Decatur mayor talks economic impact of COVID-19, effect on governments

It’s scary for these young deputies and young people, and older people, who work for the county — I was going to retire next year, how am I going to manage to do that? With these young families, they’re like, I’ve got three kids to feed. How am I going to do that if I’m laid off? I think Kevin’s approach with saying all right, there’s this extra money right now if you’re laid off that you can take advantage of, I think he’s trying to look at the safest, most secure way to take care of his people at the county.

On what local governments will do to navigate the crisis:

We are going to take care of basic needs first. It is what it is. None of us can control this, we can just control our way out of it, and that is how we’re going to have to look at this. We’re going to have to make sure that the school kids continue to get fed. We’re going to have to make sure that streets are safe and our police officers, our deputies, our firefighters, our ambulance folks can get to the people at their worst time. We’re going to have to do that. That’s No. 1. We’re going to have to make sure everything is safe for people to live and to carry on here. If we’re all sick and our houses are all burning down and there’s nobody to take care of us, we’re in real trouble. We’re going to take care of those basic things first. There’s going to be pain involved. There is. Things are not going to be as convenient as they were. Get over it. We’re going to figure this out. Right now, let’s take care of the basics and plan for the future as best we can. We don’t know how long this is going to go on. We don’t know what kind of help will be there. But I’m confident that the leadership of this community and the people of this community can make this work.