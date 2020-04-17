Decatur mayor talks economic impact of COVID-19, effect on governments

Local governments will continue to provide basic services but will face major financial challenges — and unknowns — because of the COVID-19 crisis, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Friday.
"We are going to take care of basic needs first," the mayor said Friday morning. "It is what it is. None of us can control this, we can just control our way out of it, and that is how we’re going to have to look at this."
Moore Wolfe also spoke about the timeline of reopening the economy Friday morning on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m. The Herald & Review is providing a limited transcript of the interviews with show’s permission, in the interest of getting information to as many people as possible.
She was speaking before news of the county's seventh death was released later in the day. All seven residents who have died were residents of Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur, where there have been 33 confirmed cases.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's radio appearance Thursday morning. You can listen to the interview here. Full episodes of Byers & Co. can be found on its Podcasts page.
On the desire to go back out into the world and how long it will take to open the economy:
To me, the worst thing we can possibly do is quit now and just say OK we’re tired of this we’re frustrated, we’re losing money, we’re angry, we’re scared, whatever, so let’s just go back to where we were. All that does is lose all the momentum we’ve gained. It doesn’t feel like we’re making any progress because we’re all stuck in our houses and things are so uncertain, but the reality of it is, if we go back too soon, all of the suffering we’ve done to this point won’t matter. We’ve got to have some patience here and make sure where we are in this. (Increased availability of) testing could go a long, long way in letting us know, OK, who’s already — I don’t know if I could call it immune to this but who’s got the antibodies that make it OK for us and to where we can get to that herd standard of enough people are resistant to this that we can safely go back to work.
… I’m not clinical, I’m not a scientist, it’s just everything that you see and read — we can only do so much. We haven’t had the order here that we have to have a face mask on when we go out in public. It’s highly recommended and I’d like to see more people doing it just to — anything we can do that helps to move us forward in this. I agree with you (Byers), I think we’re going to hit a point where people are like, ‘I’ve had enough of this and I want everything to get back to normal.’
… Fortunately it’s a crummy day out there. It’s cold, it’s rainy, it’s drizzly. I think that’s on our side because the nicer it gets, the more people are going to be really itching to get back to life as it was.
The one thing we really don’t want this to be is political and we’ve got to guard against that. This is about public health and public safety, No. 1. The economy is a mess. It’s gonna be a mess. We’ll get it figured out. It may not be what it was, but it may be something that turns out that we’re stronger for, I’ve got to believe that.
Right now we’ve got to make sure, we’ve got to be absolutely, positively sure that we’ve got this thing under control and we’re not there yet; we’re not even close.
On the continually unfolding implications for governments:
It’s not like a switch just flipped. It did — a lot of people were impacted immediately when this started happening. Those who have a sick family member; those who have a small business that just automatically they were closed, families who had to scramble because their kids were at home for an extended length of time and they were going to have to become teachers. Those things happened really fast. Government is different. Our finances are kind of on that roll where we don’t have the money immediately like a restaurant does, where I go in for lunch and here’s my $20 and now you have $20 to cover your costs and have a small amount of profit.
With government, it’s tax dollars, and it is a rolling effect. We don’t see it immediately. Kevin and I have had conversations for weeks about, what are we going to do here? People are not going to be able to afford to go out once we can go out, and nobody is going out now.
What does this do for property tax bills? Many of us have it come out of our house payment every month and it’s set aside in an escrow account so that money is there, but there are a lot of people who have to come up with that money to make their first payment.
Everything that rolls through the state, it takes time for that impact to — but i think we’re sticking our heads in the sand if we think we’ll just delay this for awhile and not worry about it and then we’ll see where we are when it’s all completely gone. I just don’t think that’s the smartest approach. I think taking some early steps to say all right, we can tell, we know this is coming, we know it was a tight margin as it was, we’ve got to be very, very smart about this.
On the economic pain and fear many are feeling:
People are scared. They put their life’s work and their investment and everything into their small businesses, their homes, everything, and it’s scary. This is such a huge — I can’t even get my arms around how huge the impact is on all of us. So you know, there’s some to me kind of comfort in knowing we’re all in this together so everybody is going to have to get out of this together. You’re not alone.
It’s scary for these young deputies and young people, and older people, who work for the county — I was going to retire next year, how am I going to manage to do that? With these young families, they’re like, I’ve got three kids to feed. How am I going to do that if I’m laid off? I think Kevin’s approach with saying all right, there’s this extra money right now if you’re laid off that you can take advantage of, I think he’s trying to look at the safest, most secure way to take care of his people at the county.
On what local governments will do to navigate the crisis:
We are going to take care of basic needs first. It is what it is. None of us can control this, we can just control our way out of it, and that is how we’re going to have to look at this. We’re going to have to make sure that the school kids continue to get fed. We’re going to have to make sure that streets are safe and our police officers, our deputies, our firefighters, our ambulance folks can get to the people at their worst time. We’re going to have to do that. That’s No. 1. We’re going to have to make sure everything is safe for people to live and to carry on here. If we’re all sick and our houses are all burning down and there’s nobody to take care of us, we’re in real trouble. We’re going to take care of those basic things first. There’s going to be pain involved. There is. Things are not going to be as convenient as they were. Get over it. We’re going to figure this out. Right now, let’s take care of the basics and plan for the future as best we can. We don’t know how long this is going to go on. We don’t know what kind of help will be there. But I’m confident that the leadership of this community and the people of this community can make this work.
On the availability of health care in Macon County:
We have phenomenal access to health care. Whether you think you might be infected with COVID, which is scary for a lot of us, but maybe you’ve got strep throat, an accident, something that happened. We have very, very available, safe health care available in this community. Both emergency rooms are ready to care for you. Tanya Andricks at Crossing is ready to take care of you. There are surgeries that have to happen. When an old person falls and breaks a hip, they have to have surgery or it could kill them. Again not clinical but that is for professionals to decide and they are going to take care of you in this community.
You’re not going to be able to get your Botox treatment, you’re not going to be able to get your face lift right now, that can wait. Things that can wait are going to have to wait. But for the time being, we are in a really good place. We’ve got incredible health care in this community. We’re very, very blessed. So we want to make sure people are taking care of themselves because we don’t need them to get any sicker.
