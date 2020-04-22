Decatur mayor talks Fair Havens testing, stay-at-home provisions

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Wednesday morning that she expects Macon County will see a spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 after increased testing at Fair Havens Senior Living.
"I think we’re going to see a spike probably today and tomorrow in the numbers of positive cases because we’ll start getting the test results from Fair Havens where we tested all of the residents and all of the staff,"she said, speaking on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m.
Moore Wolfe also said she is part of a group of larger Illinois cities that are sending recommendations to Gov. J.B. Pritzker as he considers whether to extend the state's stay-at-home order, set to expire April 30.
"It’s going to be different in different places, but I really think it wouldn’t hurt to ease a few of these restrictions to help our retailers," she said.
She was speaking before news of the county's seventh death was released later in the day. All seven residents who have died were residents of Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur, where there have been 33 confirmed cases.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's radio appearance Thursday morning. You can listen to the interview here. Full episodes of Byers & Co. can be found on its Podcasts page.
On the 10th and 11th reported deaths in Macon County on Tuesday:
I tell you what, it doesn’t get any easier. They’re not just numbers and it’s not just hitting — 10 is a milestone, but 10 and then to be followed right by 11, it hurts. And I don’t think we’re done. I think we’re going to see a spike probably today and tomorrow in the numbers of positive cases because we’ll start getting the test results from Fair Havens where we tested all of the residents and all of the staff. IDPH went in with 300 test kits. There aren’t 300 to test there, but still, we’re getting a number of positives.
On the lack of widespread testing:
You look at Macon County and really for a county of our size, we’ve only tested what, 350 people, something like that? That’s not very many, that’s not a very big sample set and that doesn’t include the Fair Havens numbers for this week but just the public at large and other people that have come through that have been tested. Three-hundred-something is all we’ve tested? It really doesn’t give us a very accurate picture.
On whether the criteria for testing has changed:
It depends on which agency you’re talking to and what you’re doing. Some places have a rapid test that can test you in five minutes. Some are questioning the accuracy of these tests if they’re not done properly. Like the nasal swab sounds pretty easy. Well, apparently, I was talking to Drew Early from DMH yesterday and he said, you know, to do this right, you really have to get a lot further in your nasal passage than most people might think. You know, there’s a risk of false negatives.
I think this is going to continue to evolve. You just keep thinking you’ve hit the worst and I don’t think we have.
On whether Gov. Pritzker will extend the stay-at-home order:
I think that’s probably right on and that’s what Mayor Lightfoot in Chicago is really alluding to, that she does not see the state opening back up. Now, that being said, I’m part of a large cities round table group with the Illinois Municpal League and we’ve put together information that we are taking to the governor. We have a meet actually today, not with the governor but to really across the state from our bigger cities, what is it that we should be doing first? Our recommendations to the governor as to what we think will work in our communities. It’s going to be different in different places, but I really think it wouldn’t hurt to ease a few of these restrictions to help our retailers.
I had a long conversation with George Streckfuss from The Brass Horn yesterday after your show, and we really talked about, he said this is my family business, my family works in my store, we’re going to make sure my family is safe. We discussed some options for small businesses and what he thought could happen. I found his insight very valuable.
On whether restrictions can be loosened:
Realistically even though we’ve kind of hunkered down into this, this is new territory for everybody. Trying to figure out the best way to keep our population safe and fight this virus and at the same time try to start giving a little help here and there to businesses. I feel like if you could make appointments to go sit down in that new car you might like to buy, that sort of thing, just ease it somewhat.
You don’t want a bunch of guys sitting around inside a barbershop, but if you did it where you really had appointments only and people walked in one at a time and you really minimized who was in there, we just have to help some of these small businesses. We just do.
On whether people will behave when restrictions are lifted:
That’s what we’re risking. If we open up somewhat, having people take so much advantage of it that they overdo it, they overcorrect, and we have to go back to Ground Zero because as you said, we haven’t hit the peak here yet. We’re still nearly a month away from where we thought we’d be right now. I hope along with the governor that we’ve overprepared. That is my goal is that we are so over the top and overprepared and it doesn’t happen here in the way that it could. I think the governor does not want New York happening in Chicago. By doing everything and being in place, if it does come, we’ll be ready, and we can pray every day that it doesn’t.
... What we have to do is call on people to be adults and be responsible and hold others accountable as well, and that’s the only way we’re going to get through this.
