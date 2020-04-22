Decatur mayor talks Fair Havens testing, stay-at-home provisions

I had a long conversation with George Streckfuss from The Brass Horn yesterday after your show, and we really talked about, he said this is my family business, my family works in my store, we’re going to make sure my family is safe. We discussed some options for small businesses and what he thought could happen. I found his insight very valuable.

On whether restrictions can be loosened:

Realistically even though we’ve kind of hunkered down into this, this is new territory for everybody. Trying to figure out the best way to keep our population safe and fight this virus and at the same time try to start giving a little help here and there to businesses. I feel like if you could make appointments to go sit down in that new car you might like to buy, that sort of thing, just ease it somewhat.

You don’t want a bunch of guys sitting around inside a barbershop, but if you did it where you really had appointments only and people walked in one at a time and you really minimized who was in there, we just have to help some of these small businesses. We just do.

On whether people will behave when restrictions are lifted: