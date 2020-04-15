Decatur mayor talks masks, Fair Havens and need for continued precautions

On the photos circulating on Facebook that a resident’s relative says show Fair Havens staff not using appropriate personal protective equipment:

You’ve got an awful lot of family members who are concerned. It’s hard, if you have a family member in any of these homes, you can’t go see them now. You don’t have any way to self-verify how they are and everybody’s imagination goes to the worst. I don’t have any firsthand knowledge about these photographs either, and they came to my attention yesterday like they did a lot of people with the demand to do something. Well, first of all, let me clarify something and make it perfectly clear: The local health department is not — they don’t regulate our nursing homes, they’re not in charge of them. They go to our restaurants and inspect them. The local health department does not inspect local nursing homes. It’s not under their jurisdiction. That is left to up to IDPH, the state agency, and we know the state agency has been contacted. We also know some other contacts have gone out to state officials saying we need more help here. You know, it’s just — we’re all learning a lot about how government works and who is in charge of what, but you know, we’re all trying to do our very best by these people.

On whether restaurant workers should have to wear masks: