Decatur mayor talks masks, Fair Havens and need for continued precautions

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe talked about the outbreak of COVID-19 in Fair Havens Senior Living, the future of mask wearing and social distancing and being prepared for crisis Wednesday morning.
A total of 32 people associated with the facility have tested positive for the disease, making up the bulk of the 43 Macon County residents who have had confirmed cases. The first cases were confirmed March 27. Three residents have died.
Moore Wolfe made the remarks Wednesday morning on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m. The Herald & Review is providing a limited transcript of the interviews with show’s permission, in the interest of getting information to as many people as possible.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's radio appearance Wednesday morning. You can listen to the interview here. Full episodes of Byers & Co. can be found on its Podcasts page.
On the lack of available tests and how much longer this will go on:
There are not nearly enough tests and you know, Brian, this virus is still so new, I’m not really confident that we know as much as we need to know. You hope that if you’ve been exposed and you build up a resistance to the antibodies and everything else, that maybe you’re immune or you wouldn’t get it as badly.
You know the experts say this will be back this winter. Even getting through this, we’ve got to have a vaccine, that’s going to be at least a year away. We all want to have hope that this will be over sooner than later but by the same token if we go back too soon — I’m as anxious as everybody else is to go back to the world and start picking up the pieces and let’s rebuild our economy and get people working again and everything else, but if we do it all too soon, we’re going to be back to Go. It’s like a bad game of Monopoly.
... It’s not new to us at this minute anymore, this way of life is becoming more of a day-to-day habit as opposed to — I think we were all kind of like OK, first couple of weeks and then we’ve got this handled. We’ve been in this a month. I think easily it’s going to be another month or longer. That’s just — it’s just the reality. If it’s over sooner than that and we get it handled, that’s great.
On the outbreak at Fair Havens and photos circulating on social media that appeared to show staff members not wearing personal protective equipment:
This is the kind of thing we fear. Any time you’ve got a large number of people in a confined space and you have an outbreak, even if it’s small in the beginning, like one or two people, it can just erupt.
As far as the folks at Fair Havens go, you know, there’s a lot of criticism going on out there but keep in mind this isn’t normal for any of us, this way of dealing with an outbreak. People say ‘they weren’t prepared’ — well no, they’re not, because it’s not their normal business and how they do their best to take care of the people who live there and the residents and they care deeply about these people and they want to take care of them and do a good job. They’re not as well trained as other places are as far as proper PPE and what you do.
On being prepared for a crisis like this:
We all do drills — the emergency management team which I’ve been on for more than a decade. A couple of times a year you go through drills and exercises for worst-case, if there’s an accident at Clinton nuclear power plant, you have this happen, you have that happen, and they kind of throw scenarios at you and you deal with it in a real-time manner, but we’ve never had to do anything this big that has hit so many parts of our community and our economy and state and world. It’s something science fiction is made of.
On the photos circulating on Facebook that a resident’s relative says show Fair Havens staff not using appropriate personal protective equipment:
You’ve got an awful lot of family members who are concerned. It’s hard, if you have a family member in any of these homes, you can’t go see them now. You don’t have any way to self-verify how they are and everybody’s imagination goes to the worst. I don’t have any firsthand knowledge about these photographs either, and they came to my attention yesterday like they did a lot of people with the demand to do something. Well, first of all, let me clarify something and make it perfectly clear: The local health department is not — they don’t regulate our nursing homes, they’re not in charge of them. They go to our restaurants and inspect them. The local health department does not inspect local nursing homes. It’s not under their jurisdiction. That is left to up to IDPH, the state agency, and we know the state agency has been contacted. We also know some other contacts have gone out to state officials saying we need more help here. You know, it’s just — we’re all learning a lot about how government works and who is in charge of what, but you know, we’re all trying to do our very best by these people.
On whether restaurant workers should have to wear masks:
Well, I think everybody if they’re out ought to be in a mask. It’s a guidance from the CDC, it’s what everybody is being instructed that it’s a good idea. It’s not required yet at this point. Some people for example, when you get on the city buses, you might not have access to a mask. Then you put a bandana on or some sort of scarf to cover your nose and your mouth. That’s what we’re going to be requiring starting next week. Yes, I agree everybody should have a mask, there is a shortage of masks still. Even the kind that your nail salon uses, the little disposable kind, there’s a shortage of those. N95s, the more advanced ones, we’ve got all sorts of technology working locally, people trying to develop new products or new ways to create them here without having to wait for parts or anything to be shipped in from another country. We’ve got a lot of ingenuity happening. It would be my recommendation that anybody even carrying food out ought to have a mask of some sort on.
On mobilizing volunteers to sew masks:
That has happened in this community in recent weeks. We’ve seen a lot of people that’s how when both hospitals came together with the city and Crossing to try to do a community mask drive, we had a lot of response from seamstresses. People were kind of concerned with making sure their own family has masks now. You can make them out of a T-shirt, you can make them out of material you have at home because it’s not that easy.
On the continued risk of transmission:
That’s one reason I’m not at all upset to see snowflakes on April 15. I hope it’s crummy the next two weeks. As much as I want spring, we’ve got to separate people. If it’s nice, there’s going to be such a temptation to get back to life as normal in your neighborhood and we just can’t have it. So the worse it is outside, the more people will stay inside and hopefully we can contain this and it’s not like what we’ve been preparing for. We’ve been preparing for the worst.
It’s the mayor’s birthday. Here’s her wish for the community:
That we wake up tomorrow and this is over and we get back to normal and start really fixing this community both from a health standpoint but an economy standpoint and moving forward. All of the things we really want to get moving here to improve this community are somewhat on hold. They’re not dead but they’re on hold because it’s hard for us to concentrate on anything other than getting through this week with public safety and health first and then after that it’s going to be helping these businesses get back in business.
On whether masks and social distancing are here to stay for the foreseeable future:
I was talking to somebody yesterday about masks and the need in the future. All I can think of is people who grew up in Japan and China, masks are a way of life. When they go on an airplane, when they go into a crowd, they put a mask on in hopes of protecting themselves from germs and other viruses. We’ve never ever had that here, even when we’ve been through H1N1 or all these other things that have gone through over the years, we’ve never been a community or a society in America that masks up and I think that is going to be more common.
