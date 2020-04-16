Decatur mayor: 'Tough choices' ahead for local governments in COVID-19 pandemic

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the city and other local governments are going to have to "make some tough choices" because of revenue issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
She also spoke about efforts to involve the state department of public health with a Decatur senior living facility where an outbreak of the disease is occurring and about the continued need for social distancing.
Moore Wolfe remark's came as the Macon County board is set to consider furloughs for some employees due to coronavirus-related revenue losses. She said city leaders will have tough decisions to make soon, too.
"Just because we’re in a money crunch and a pandemic, it doesn’t stop house fires," she said. "It doesn’t stop idiots from holding up convenience stores. It’s just a Catch-22, and we’re going to have to figure a way through this."
There are now 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Macon County residents, six of whom have died. Thirty-three of the cases, and all of the deaths, were associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave.
Moore Wolfe made the remarks Thursday morning on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's radio appearance Thursday morning.
On the situation at Fair Havens:
Even though you might think your local health department, which oversees a lot of things like all of our restaurants to make sure they’re clean and safe, etc., they don’t have any authority over these long-term care facilities. Those are directly managed by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Right after I got off the air with you yesterday, I talked to Sen. Manar, and it was like immediately we were notified of one death and then another. I’m sad to be bringing you details but we have another resident of Fair Havens who has died, a woman in her 90s. There will be a release coming out. ... You know, it just — the optimist in me keeps thinking, ‘OK, we’re through the worst of this,’ and I don’t think we are.
On the curve of infection being different in Chicago vs. other parts of the state:
I don’t really think we’ve hit that yet. It’s been very public and newsworthy because we’ve had deaths related to a hot spot in a nursing home. It’s concentrated and the news is very grim in that one spot. But really, we haven’t seen it in other parts of our community — yet. I’m very hopeful that when we do see more cases, they will be mild, but we just, at this point, we don’t know.
I don’t really think Chicago has been hit the way Chicago is going to get hit. I’m hopeful it’s nothing like New York because we took steps early on, but they’re very prepared, they’ve got McCormick Place ready for battle, basically.
On Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s response to the pandemic:
Gov. Pritzker had the ability to watch what was happening in New York and try to do everything possible to lock us down fast. It just didn’t seem to hit the west coast like it hit New York and that’s a good thing, I guess, for the west coast. But ... I don’t even think we’re in the middle of this yet.
You were talking a little bit earlier about everything else that we’re going to have to deal with once we get through this, once we hit the curve, survive the curve, pick up the pieces and move on — we’ve got a lot of pieces to pick up.
Governments are going to have to make some tough decisions in the coming weeks and they’re not going to be good.
You know, the way — small businesses, if you’re a hairdresser or you run a restaurant, you’re feeling the impact of this right now. You felt it on Day 1 when the doors shut and you couldn’t go about your daily business. Government is different. So much of our money funnels through other sources, like it goes — you pay it into the state and then you get your cut of it later on.
If you look at our financials today, they don’t look bad but that’s not reality. It’s what it’s going to be in about a month from now and it’s going to be pretty bleak so we’ve got to start talking about what we do. We’ve got 46, 47 days of cash on hand but you can go through that in a minute. We’re going to have to make some tough choices and it’s going to be hard.
Unfortunately what cities and what counties do, the essential services we provide, you know, just because we’re in a money crunch and a pandemic, it doesn’t stop house fires. It doesn’t stop idiots from holding up convenience stores. It’s just a Catch-22 and we’re going to have to figure a way through this.
On whether she has personally spoken with anyone managing or owning the nursing home:
I have not. I know others have. The health department, Tanya Andricks from Crossing have had lots of conversations trying to assist as best we can even though it’s not Tanya’s job and it’s not Brandi Binkley’s job at the health department, but you know — everybody has been trying to help. There’s been outreach from Decatur Memorial Hospital. There’s been outreach from St. Mary’s saying, we will help you. What do you need? Can we come there and do testing for you? What do you need? I think everybody that can is trying to assist, but you know, it’s just — I feel personally what they’re going through, I can’t imagine what it’s like to be running one of these homes.
... I’m doing what I can. I’m contacting Sen. Manar. I’m contacting the Department of Public Health. We’re talking to the agencies that can get in there and really hopefully get a handle on this thing.
On how it spreads:
It’s such a silent thing. Carriers can be perfectly healthy and not know it. That’s heartbreaking. It’s not like anybody is truly at fault and knowing that they are a danger.
On asking IDPH for help:
We’re not the only city and the only community with a crisis. Obviously, it’s throughout the state and you can’t just poof, magically triple the staff of the Illinois Department of Public Health. I think they’re going to try to rely on some of us here on the ground; they were asking for some assistance from the Macon County Health Department, but realistically, the health department is not in charge of them and can’t very well tell them what to do. If I wanted to push it and we don’t get a response from IDPH — which I feel good about, I think we are going to get a good response from IDPH — but I do have some executive level powers that in an emergency such as this, I could order something done. I hope we don’t have to get to that standpoint, but it’s the opinion of the city manager that if we have to, that’s where we’ll go
On IDPH releasing names of nursing homes:
It’s the public that, friends and family should be notified and that’s actually the job of the facility to make sure that all family members are notified, but from my aspect and my responsibility in this, it’s perhaps not the public at large — my first concern is first responders and if I’ve got firefighters and ambulance drivers and cops going into that facility, they need to know as do people who work in other areas such as funeral home directors. They need to be protected when they go in because people do pass away whether it’s from coronavirus or not, in nursing home facilities. Those funeral home people need to know so that they’re protected. My responsibility to the public safety, that’s my No. 1 concern, not so much pointing the finger and saying, ‘Well that home’s full of COVID-19.’ I don’t think that’s anybody’s intent. The reality of it is, the family needs to know. The professionals that have to go in there have to be careful.
... I’m glad for the guidance that the doctor gave yesterday because frankly, so much information and so many rules have changed in all of this, everything from the Open Meetings Act to what kind of guidance we should be getting. There are a lot of things that are moving parts in this and everybody needs to be consistent and that’s been one of my concerns that I’ve taken to the governor’s office is that we’re not getting consistent messages through our individual health departments in our different counties. What Christian County believes is correct is not the same way that it’s being interpreted here. We need a consistent, clear message.
On whether government can become more efficient on the other side of this crisis:
I’m hopeful that this is a real opportunity for us to reshape government. First of all, we’re not going to have very much money coming out of this, if anything at all, and there isn’t going to be a place to go and get it. We’re going to have to rethink how we do things. Are there governmental bodies that we can say at this point, OK, just because you’ve always been here, maybe we don’t really need to have all of these layers and we have the opportunity to change the state of Illinois, how we govern the people here.
On whether the stay-at-home order will be extended:
He’s not even hedging on this at all. Mayor Lightfoot from Chicago said yesterday or the day before that she doesn’t think schools are going to open, she doesn’t expect anything to be open. My best guess, we’re in the middle of April, I don’t see anything opening until at least the middle of May. Some restrictions may lighten up and it’s actually not as stringent as it could have been. It is for everybody who’s closed and everybody who is out of work and everybody who wants to just go to the store or go get your hair done, it’s starting to feel like this has been going on forever. We’re only a month in and I think we’ve got a strong month, month and a half to go before, that’s just before we start opening things up. It doesn’t mean we’re back to normal. We’re going to have a whole new normal.
It’s the unknown and I think it’s just we all hold out hope that OK, we’ve paid our penance, we’ve suffered, we are ready to get back to normal. Let’s open things back up and the economy will be great again. Well, it’s going to be different. It’s going to take awhile to fix this. It’s going to take awhile for governments to get solid again. It’s going to take awhile for businesses to reopen and recover. Some are not going to recover. It’s too much.
