Decatur mayor: 'Tough choices' ahead for local governments in COVID-19 pandemic

On whether government can become more efficient on the other side of this crisis:

I’m hopeful that this is a real opportunity for us to reshape government. First of all, we’re not going to have very much money coming out of this, if anything at all, and there isn’t going to be a place to go and get it. We’re going to have to rethink how we do things. Are there governmental bodies that we can say at this point, OK, just because you’ve always been here, maybe we don’t really need to have all of these layers and we have the opportunity to change the state of Illinois, how we govern the people here.

On whether the stay-at-home order will be extended: