Decatur mayor urges continued precautions: 'This is here, it's real, it's deadly'

We keep saying we hope so. Any day now. The governor keeps trying to get people tested. I think his goal late last week was he really wanted 10,000 people tested a day and barely got up to six. I don’t recall him saying yesterday what the number is that we’re at today but I will say it seems like the test results are coming faster through the state labs. I think they’ve perfected that system, they’ve got more people working trying to make it happen. It’s a matter of if we had more tests, we would definitely have more cases and maybe that’s what it takes to get people to take this as seriously as they need to.

On whether the protocol for testing has changed:

I believe it has relaxed somewhat but with that being said, again, we don’t have that many tests, so we have to be somewhat cautious as far as who is more likely to be a candidate or somebody who could spread it or who has been exposed to it. It seems like the rules change every day. I feel bad for the health department; it’s like keeping up with the rules is a full-time job, just trying to manage what is coming out of which agency and who is saying what. We’re doing our very, very best. We don’t need another hot spot. We don’t need to lose one more person.

On whether volunteers are needed: