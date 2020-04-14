Decatur mayor urges continued precautions: 'This is here, it's real, it's deadly'

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe is urging the public to continue to take precautions as the number of cases and deaths associated with COVID-19 continues to climb in Macon County.
The mayor also expressed empathy for the workers at places like Fair Havens Christian Living, where three residents have died of the disease. Two of the deaths were announced Monday night, and another occurred last week.
A total of 31 people associated with the facility have tested positive for the disease, making up the bulk of the 42 Macon County residents who have had confirmed cases. The first cases were confirmed March 27.
“Even if you are (working) in a long-term care facility and you are used to people passing away, this is different,” Moore Wolfe said. “It’s this invisible killer that could attack any one of the patients they care for — and they care for these patients with their hearts and souls.”
Moore Wolfe made the remarks Tuesday morning on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m. The Herald & Review is providing a limited transcript of the interviews with show’s permission, in the interest of getting information to as many people as possible.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's remarks Tuesday morning. You can listen to the interview here. Full episodes of Byers & Co. can be found on its Podcasts page.
On the news that two more residents have died from the disease:
Even when you are somewhat prepared, as I thought we were trying to prepare the community for this weekend, that more bad news was coming, it still just hits you square in the face when you have not one but two people die.
On the continued need for protective measures:
An infectious disease physician who I have known for a long time called me yesterday and said, can’t we do anything about this? People keep showing up at Walmart and Target and Kroger. They’re treating this like a family outing and like everything is OK, and we have to get the word out. He said nobody’s wearing masks, the workers aren’t wearing masks in a lot of these places, and he is just very, very concerned. He’s a specialist who knows and gets it. I said, you know, I’m on the radio every morning, it’s in the newspaper, it’s on TV, it’s everywhere, and we’re just — people aren’t getting the fact that this is here, it’s real, it’s deadly.
On the employees who are working on the front lines of this pandemic:
They’re in a dangerous spot and emotionally, this is taking a huge toll on them. Even if you are in a long-term care facility and you are used to people passing away, this is different. It’s this invisible killer that could attack any one of the patients they care for — and they care for these patients with their hearts and souls. Emotionally it’s got to be just a huge toll on these workers and I’m so worried about them as well.
On whether there are other hot spots, or clusters, developing:
A lot of our long-term care facilities have taken steps early on, early on, to restrict the number of visitors, to take people’s temperatures as they came in. Many of them have gone, even before there was a lockdown, they went on lockdown. They’re not letting anybody in, they’re not letting packages in, they’re taking it to an extreme because they’re very, very mindful that the target group that they’re taking care of is the most vulnerable. Taking extreme measures to try and keep this virus away from the people who live there. We’ve got a lot of these places where people live together in close quarters.
You asked if there’s a hot spot — not yet. But the potential is there. We’re very, very mindful of that. Tanya Andricks basically, the health care provider is Crossing for the Macon County Jail and she’s been just diligent about trying to really get through to everybody for some time now, this is a serious situation because of the potential.
On how first responders can access hotel rooms:
Go back to your superior and they can go straight to the Crisis Communication Team. Really, the police chief, the fire chief, the guy who runs the ambulance service here, they’re all a part of this time. If they need that information, we’re more than happy to get it out to them. The last thing we need to do is lose first responders. We need to protect them, make sure they have the information they need when they’re going out on calls and the equipment to protect themselves. We also don’t want them spreading it to their families.
I really think that our police officers and ambulance drivers and our firefighters, they’re taking precautions and they’re taking this very, very seriously. They’re the kind that get undressed in the garage and put their clothes in a bag; a lot of them do that anyway, before the coronavirus was a part of our daily lives. They’re taking pretty serious measures to protect their families. Go to your superior, we will get the information to you and we will take care of it.
On whether nurses and others can also access hotel rooms:
We are working to see. This is a new disaster for us. We’re exploring the FEMA rules for what can be handled but we will figure out a way to take care of our folks if they can’t go home.
On whether testing capacity will increase:
We keep saying we hope so. Any day now. The governor keeps trying to get people tested. I think his goal late last week was he really wanted 10,000 people tested a day and barely got up to six. I don’t recall him saying yesterday what the number is that we’re at today but I will say it seems like the test results are coming faster through the state labs. I think they’ve perfected that system, they’ve got more people working trying to make it happen. It’s a matter of if we had more tests, we would definitely have more cases and maybe that’s what it takes to get people to take this as seriously as they need to.
On whether the protocol for testing has changed:
I believe it has relaxed somewhat but with that being said, again, we don’t have that many tests, so we have to be somewhat cautious as far as who is more likely to be a candidate or somebody who could spread it or who has been exposed to it. It seems like the rules change every day. I feel bad for the health department; it’s like keeping up with the rules is a full-time job, just trying to manage what is coming out of which agency and who is saying what. We’re doing our very, very best. We don’t need another hot spot. We don’t need to lose one more person.
On whether volunteers are needed:
We’ve had an amazing group of people step up to fill the void left by folks who — the people who deliver Meals on Wheels on a daily basis, who serve — it’s what they’re doing in retirement. They’re giving back to their community. And those are the people who can’t do it right now. You know, hospitals have volunteers that do everything from delivering the mail to flowers to helping to transport patients. They haven’t been able to do their jobs. So the United Way has done an amazing job of organizing the volunteer effort and getting people to fill those spots. I’m pretty sure we’re OK on the Meals on Wheels right now but the United Way has on their website, you can go there, you can sign up and who knows, we may need you as a relief worker or there may be some other openings we need to fill.
On whether Macon County is prepared for another disaster, such as a tornado:
We are as prepared as we can be. We’ve got amazing first responders and relief agencies. You know, every time the weather turns or we get a bad forecast, I think all of us get a catch in our breath and think, oh no, we can’t do this. The reality of it is, if it happens, we will do this. We’ll take care of it and we’ll move forward.
TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.