Decatur mayor: ‘We are all in this together’

DECATUR — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe acknowledged Saturday that the closure of bars and restaurant dining rooms would affect local businesses, the Decatur economy and the city's budget, but said she understood why Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the step to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Life is not business as usual and it won't be for some time," she said in a phone interview after Pritzker’s announcement that the dine-in portion of those businesses would close Monday night through March 30. "... We've been assured help would come for businesses that need it but we really don't what it will look like yet."

Moore Wolfe said the community should remain focused on the ultimate goal of the measures taken by the governor, which have also included limiting the size of public gatherings and events.

“We have to just keep focused on that this is about the greater good and the health of the public,” she said.

The steps are meant to curb the spread of a virus that, while causing mild to moderate symptoms for many people, can cause serious complications and death in others, particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

"This is something our generation has never seen before,” she said.