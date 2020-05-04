Decatur mayor: Wearing a face mask is 'not about you, it's about others'

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe encouraged residents to wear face masks not only for themselves, but the good of others.
"You don’t know if you’re a carrier, and you don’t know who you’re infecting. It’s not about you. It’s about others," she said, speaking on NowDecatur's Byers & Co., where she is scheduled to appear every weekday morning at 6:40 a.m.
Her comments came days after she pulled a proposed ordinance related to masks from Monday night's Decatur City Council agenda. The addition to city code would have allowed police to enforce rules laid out by Gov. J.B. Pritzker about wearing face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible.
A violation of the code would have been punishable by a $250 fine, although Moore Wolfe has said the intent was not to generate revenue but rather to encourage compliance with rules she said are intended to keep people safe.
"Well, there was a lot of outcry from the public and council was inundated all day long with Facebook messages, emails, phone calls saying, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this,’" she said, explaining why the item was pulled. "Frankly, there were not the votes there to pass it."
The Herald & Review is providing a limited transcript of the interviews with show’s permission, in the interest of getting information to as many people as possible.
Below are the highlights of the mayor's radio appearance Monday morning. You can listen to the interview here. Full episodes of Byers & Co. can be found on its Podcasts page.
On the defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible:
We can talk about, ‘oh, it’s a dumb thing to do, not to wear a mask,’ or whatever — what it really is is selfish. You don’t know if you’re a carrier, and you don’t know who you’re infecting. It’s not about you. It’s about others. That’s what I don’t understand. I know people don’t like to be told what to do but the outcry over some of this really is shocking to me.
... Some of the behavior, I cannot believe there was an actual altercation at a gas station, convenience store in Decatur. Pushing and shoving, people getting knocked down, are you kidding?
On the crowded protests against the mask usage and stay-at-home order in some Illinois cities:
It’s concerning when you have people in a large gathering. It’s OK, be angry about this, that is your right. You can protest this all you want but be smart about it. The danger you’re running here is making this last longer. At least practice some form of safety here because we’re really trying to do is make this last less long. We want this over with. Everybody does. Nobody wants to do any of this. We get it. Nobody is saying this sounds like fun. It’s not. It’s the responsible people who are trying to end this, this is just making it harder.
... (Wearing a mask is) not comfortable. None of us are really used to this. I don’t wear my mask when I’m in my car but I hopped out to get gas the other day and it was like, ‘Oh no, I have to go back to my car and get my mask out.’ Frankly I saw somebody else in a mask and thought, ‘oh, no,’ and reached around and grabbed mine. It’s going to take some getting used to. None of this is going to be easy. We are in for some hard times ahead as well. We’ve got to get through this health crisis, we’ve got to get this under control and then we’ve got to rebuild the economy. None of this is going to be easy. Everything got turned off in a second, but it’s going to take a really, really long time to get the power back on.
On the city backing off of a proposed ordinance codifying the mask rules:
We had an ordinance on Monday’s agenda, for tonight, that would have enacted fines for being caught without a mask. We were not going to send police officers out to just issue tickets for this. It was more for the disruptive behavior, but you can get arrested for disruptive behavior anyway, especially if you get into an altercation and a fight.
Let’s start with the beginning. The governor has said you need to wear a mask if you’re in public, period, so that’s what the executive order says. We are not going to defy that. The local ordinance would have given police officers the ability to write tickets, not that they were going to write a ton of them, but it’s just — if you’ve got a group that won’t disburse. It’s ironic to me because how many times over the course of this when I’ve said, ‘no, you can’t do that, it violates the governor’s order,’ I’ve even had ministers say, ‘And so what happens if we go ahead? What happens if we do this? What are you gonna do about it?’ That’s what the ordinance was intended to do.
We’ve backed off that for now. We’re going to give this a couple of weeks and see how the public is doing with this. If it becomes a problem — in reality its up to businesses and stores to enforce this when people come in. They shouldn’t be allowed in if they don’t have one on.
... Well, there was a lot of outcry from the public and council was inundated all day long with Facebook messages, emails, phone calls saying, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do this.’ Frankly, there were not the votes there to pass it.
... There was some feeling that this was a pretty large fine. I agree, and maybe it should have been $50 or something like that. We don’t have a penalty in place. It is still what’s in effect. The governor’s order says you’ve gotta wear a face mask. We will tell you that you can’t come into a store without one. ... (The stores are) going to have to anyway. The police can’t be in every store monitoring everybody.
On why the public should wear masks:
That’s what we really need to focus on: This is not about you. This is about the people around you and what you could be spreading to them. It’s that simple. If you are so much more important than everybody else in this town, great, good for you.
... All we can do is ask the public to be grownups about this. Let’s do this the right way, get through it together and get over it. Although it may not be a rule or order that’s in effect for the next five years, I expect there are going to be people wearing masks long after this is gone because we don’t know what’s coming next. I think we get used to it and it’s just going to become a way of life.
... None of that causes you pain, physical pain. Maybe some emotional pain but this is not, what we’re asking the public to do is not that hard, it doesn’t hurt. Do you not like being told to do something? OK. Get over it.
... We have to really look for leadership at this time, we really do, and sometimes it’s not fun being the leader in charge who says, ‘You know what folks? This is for not just your own good but the good of others around you, so be a part of it, be a part of the solution, don’t add to the problem.’
On those who say that the residents who have died ‘would have done so anyway’ because they were elderly or had other conditions:
(That) is really unfair to those people, to their families. They count too. They absolutely count too and a lot of times they’re there because maybe they’ve had a broken hip and they’re recovering. They can’t get up and move on their own for awhile so it’s more of a rehabilitation or they need some extra help they can’t get at home because maybe their husband or wife is also elderly and unable to care for them. Let’s remember, these are our neighbors. These are people we go to church with. These are Decatur people.
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.