Decatur mayor: Wearing a face mask is 'not about you, it's about others'

... None of that causes you pain, physical pain. Maybe some emotional pain but this is not, what we’re asking the public to do is not that hard, it doesn’t hurt. Do you not like being told to do something? OK. Get over it.

... We have to really look for leadership at this time, we really do, and sometimes it’s not fun being the leader in charge who says, ‘You know what folks? This is for not just your own good but the good of others around you, so be a part of it, be a part of the solution, don’t add to the problem.’

On those who say that the residents who have died ‘would have done so anyway’ because they were elderly or had other conditions:

(That) is really unfair to those people, to their families. They count too. They absolutely count too and a lot of times they’re there because maybe they’ve had a broken hip and they’re recovering. They can’t get up and move on their own for awhile so it’s more of a rehabilitation or they need some extra help they can’t get at home because maybe their husband or wife is also elderly and unable to care for them. Let’s remember, these are our neighbors. These are people we go to church with. These are Decatur people.

