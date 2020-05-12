Decatur Memorial Hospital ExpressCare East respiratory screening clinic closes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A respiratory screening clinic that has operated at Decatur Memorial Hospital’s ExpressCare East since March 19 has closed.

Memorial Health System said the clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will serve only patients needing COVID-19 testing as they prepare for surgical procedures at Decatur Memorial Hospital. It closed Friday.

Patients with respiratory symptoms such as cough, chest congestion, sore throat, difficulty breathing and fever still can receive screening and evaluation by calling 217-876-1200. Any callers who need a COVID-19 test will be referred to Crossing Healthcare, a federally qualified health center at 320 E. Central Ave.

The decision to close the respiratory clinic was prompted by the increased availability of COVID-19 testing in the Decatur area, said Jay Roszhart, president of Memorial Health System’s Ambulatory Group.

Decatur Memorial Hospital ExpressCare North, at 3131 N. Water St., remains open to serve patients on a walk-in basis.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

