Decatur Memorial Hospital ExpressCare East respiratory screening clinic closes

DECATUR — A respiratory screening clinic that has operated at Decatur Memorial Hospital’s ExpressCare East since March 19 has closed.
Memorial Health System said the clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will serve only patients needing COVID-19 testing as they prepare for surgical procedures at Decatur Memorial Hospital. It closed Friday.
Patients with respiratory symptoms such as cough, chest congestion, sore throat, difficulty breathing and fever still can receive screening and evaluation by calling 217-876-1200. Any callers who need a COVID-19 test will be referred to Crossing Healthcare, a federally qualified health center at 320 E. Central Ave.
The decision to close the respiratory clinic was prompted by the increased availability of COVID-19 testing in the Decatur area, said Jay Roszhart, president of Memorial Health System’s Ambulatory Group.
Decatur Memorial Hospital ExpressCare North, at 3131 N. Water St., remains open to serve patients on a walk-in basis.
PHOTOS: Decatur Memorial Hospital through the years
Surgery room
1959 operation
Adding a wing in 1967
Nursing school
CO2 laser
Blood pressure check
New lobby
Nursing and Care Unit
Open house cardiac care
Expansion open house
Decatur Memorial Hospital in 1976
Decatur and Macon County Hospital
Decatur and Macon County Hospital new lobby
1969 expansion
View from above
Name change to DMH
This April 1 file photo shows the respiratory screening clinic at Decatur Memorial Hospital Express Care East, 4455 U.S. 36 East. The clinic closed last week.