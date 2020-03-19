You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Memorial Hospital to conduct respiratory screenings at U.S. 36 Express Care location
DECATUR — Decatur Memorial Hospital will open a respiratory screening clinic to screen people for the COVID-19 virus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday at the DMH Express Care located at 4455 U.S. Route 36 East, Decatur.

The clinic at will operate every day. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call a hotline before they arrive. The number is (217) 876-1200. The clinic is open to anyone with a respiratory problem that could be COVID-19.

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

If you are experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms, please do not go to the emergency room.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear 2-14 days after exposure. 

If you experience symptoms, first call your primary care physician.

If you do not have a primary care physician in place at this time, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872-3800.

HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is also operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call ahead at (217) 872-0953. Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.

