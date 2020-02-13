You are the owner of this article.
Decatur mobile lab service aims to make blood testing convenient
Decatur mobile lab service aims to make blood testing convenient

DECATUR — “Your time matters,” Linda Stricklin said.

And she thinks it should be spent doing things you enjoy, not sitting in a lobby waiting to be called back or venturing out in treacherous weather to get your blood checked.

“Wherever you are, if you have a script from your doctor, then I am able to come to you and take your blood, take it to be processed just like your doctor does,” said Stricklin, owner of Harmone Labs, a mobile lab service.

The Decatur-based business, which also serves clients in Bloomington and Peoria, started in July. Stricklin brings more than 26 years of experience in the trade, having worked as a supervisor at a lab and as a phlebotomist in local hospitals.

Over the years she provided the service for family and friends who enjoyed the convenience of not having to leave their homes or having just a small window over a lunch hour to get the blood drawn. It was then someone asked her, “Why don’t you make it a business doing this?”

This is the second incarnation of the service, having first operated from 2010 to 2015 as Comfort Blood Draws until life had other plans for Stricklin and prompted her to take a short break.

The service works like this. The patient goes online or calls to make a weekday appointment. Stricklin said she is considering weekend hours.

Stricklin or an associate meets the patient at the designated location, draws the blood and immediately delivers it to the lab of the patient’s choosing.

Beginning March 1, one of the available locations to have blood drawn will be her new office at 1622 Taylorville Rd. in Decatur.

Stricklin said competitive prices at the lab she partners with (some as much as 90% cheaper) make her services feasible, but adds the patient can choose where they want the blood taken.

Stricklin charges a base fee of $30 for services and mileage fees, when applicable. If you use her partner lab, she will also charge you the lab fee.

Patients who choose to use a different lab will be billed by that lab.

“My passion is to make things better for people,” Stricklin said. Providing them more time and flexibility to do the things they want to do is one way of doing that.

Go to harmone-labs.square.site for information about the services offered, some of the costs and to make an appointment. For additional information, call (309) 431-2051.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

