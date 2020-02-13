Decatur mobile lab service aims to make blood testing convenient

DECATUR — “Your time matters,” Linda Stricklin said.

And she thinks it should be spent doing things you enjoy, not sitting in a lobby waiting to be called back or venturing out in treacherous weather to get your blood checked.

“Wherever you are, if you have a script from your doctor, then I am able to come to you and take your blood, take it to be processed just like your doctor does,” said Stricklin, owner of Harmone Labs, a mobile lab service.

The Decatur-based business, which also serves clients in Bloomington and Peoria, started in July. Stricklin brings more than 26 years of experience in the trade, having worked as a supervisor at a lab and as a phlebotomist in local hospitals.

Over the years she provided the service for family and friends who enjoyed the convenience of not having to leave their homes or having just a small window over a lunch hour to get the blood drawn. It was then someone asked her, “Why don’t you make it a business doing this?”

This is the second incarnation of the service, having first operated from 2010 to 2015 as Comfort Blood Draws until life had other plans for Stricklin and prompted her to take a short break.