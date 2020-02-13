Decatur mobile lab service aims to make blood testing convenient

DECATUR — “Your time matters,” Linda Stricklin said.
And she thinks it should be spent doing things you enjoy, not sitting in a lobby waiting to be called back or venturing out in treacherous weather to get your blood checked.
“Wherever you are, if you have a script from your doctor, then I am able to come to you and take your blood, take it to be processed just like your doctor does,” said Stricklin, owner of Harmone Labs, a mobile lab service.
The Decatur-based business, which also serves clients in Bloomington and Peoria, started in July. Stricklin brings more than 26 years of experience in the trade, having worked as a supervisor at a lab and as a phlebotomist in local hospitals.
Over the years she provided the service for family and friends who enjoyed the convenience of not having to leave their homes or having just a small window over a lunch hour to get the blood drawn. It was then someone asked her, “Why don’t you make it a business doing this?”
This is the second incarnation of the service, having first operated from 2010 to 2015 as Comfort Blood Draws until life had other plans for Stricklin and prompted her to take a short break.
The service works like this. The patient goes online or calls to make a weekday appointment. Stricklin said she is considering weekend hours.
Stricklin or an associate meets the patient at the designated location, draws the blood and immediately delivers it to the lab of the patient’s choosing.
You have free articles remaining.
Beginning March 1, one of the available locations to have blood drawn will be her new office at 1622 Taylorville Rd. in Decatur.
Stricklin said competitive prices at the lab she partners with (some as much as 90% cheaper) make her services feasible, but adds the patient can choose where they want the blood taken.
Stricklin charges a base fee of $30 for services and mileage fees, when applicable. If you use her partner lab, she will also charge you the lab fee.
Patients who choose to use a different lab will be billed by that lab.
“My passion is to make things better for people,” Stricklin said. Providing them more time and flexibility to do the things they want to do is one way of doing that.
Go to harmone-labs.square.site for information about the services offered, some of the costs and to make an appointment. For additional information, call (309) 431-2051.
ON BIZ: Decatur-area business openings and closings
D-Boe's In and Out Fish
Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe
Bobbie Lanes BBQ
Image Cafe
Sharks Fish and Chicken
Speakeasy Records and Oddities
Family Video, Mount Zion
Mustard Seed Coffee House
Ashley Homestore Outlet and Best Brands Outlet
Mueller Water Products
Brew Works
Dboe's Chicken AN Waffles Jasper
Everyone's Fair Fooderie
Fall Off the Bone Pershing Road
Good's Furniture and Mattres
Escape Decatur Escape Room
Jalisco Mexican Bar and Grill
Love's Travel Stops
River Coffee Company, Tried & True Tattoo and Speakeasy Records & Oddities
Crazy Ladies Cafe
O'Charley's
McAlister's Deli
Striglos Business Solutions Center
Eldo Auto
Main Place Real Estate
Del Carmen's Pizza
Planet Fitness
Thor's Alignment and Brakes
Giggles + Bakery
Kansas City Barbecue Pit
Subway
The Laurel and the Linden
Convey Health Solutions
BC Wings
Castro's Tex-Mex Grill
Kroger Fairview Plaza
PNC Bank
Coronas
Aldi
Waterfront Cafe
GrassRoots Gro Center
Apollo Cafe
Fence Post Cafe
Long John Silver's
Full House
Sol Bistro
The Lucy Loft and Co.
Door 4 Brewing Co.
Tuscany Steak and Pasta House
R:din Studios
Red Barn
R Bar & Grille
Book World
Burger Theory
Mister Softee
CherryBerry
Penelope Boutique
Brass Horn Too
CherryBerry
Spirit Halloween
T.J. Maxx at Hickory Point Mall
Comcast XFINITY
Locals 101
Burrito Express
Hibbett Sports
Hickory Point Bank branch
Casey's General Store
Baskin-Robbins
Dog Haus
Dog Haus
Solsa American Burrito Co.
Las Margaritas
Knockerball Max
Payless
The Wagon
Ted's Taters
Burger King
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66