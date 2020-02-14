Decatur mothers who lost sons to gun violence unite to remember, plead for change

Decatur Ten-Point Coalition

The following are proposed steps released by the Decatur Ten-Point Coalition on Friday:

Promote and campaign for a cultural shift to help reduce violence by initiating conversations, introspection and reflection on the thoughts and feelings that hold us back from improving lives, both individually and collectively.

Develop a curriculum of cultural competence that will help young people understand their unique history and its impact on their present and future.

Acknowledge and respond to the impact of trauma and grief and a physical and emotional reality on the lives of our young people and their families as a direct result of violence.

Build meaningful relationships with high-risk youth and young adults by recognizing their reality on their terms and in their spaces.

Focus specifically on connecting and rebuilding the lives of youth who have been incarcerated and stigmatized by mainstream society.

Provide advocacy and one-on-one mentoring for high-risk youths and young adults.

Provide gang mediation and intervention for high-risk youth and young adults with the goal of establishing cease-fires and building the foundation for active peace.

Establish accountable, community-based economic development projects that are organic visions of revenue generation and that demystify the accumulation and power of money through financial literacy.

Build partnerships with the social/secular institutions of our city, with communities of faith to help provide spiritual, human and material support.

Provide ongoing training in leadership development to create, maintain and sustain community mobilization.