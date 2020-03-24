Decatur, Mount Zion blood drives set this week to meet growing demand
Decatur, Mount Zion blood drives set this week to meet growing demand

Two blood drives have been scheduled to meet the dire need for blood as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Events are scheduled for: 

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, at the Decatur YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave.
  • 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Mount Zion Convention Center, Room B. 

Donors must be at least 17 years old and present a photo identification. For  information, call (800) 217-4483. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

