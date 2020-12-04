Decatur, Mount Zion customers ask to voluntarily conserve water as Lake Decatur level drops

DECATUR — The lack of rain in recent months has dropped Lake Decatur to levels not seen since the drought of 2012, prompting city officials to ask for voluntary conservation measures.
“Unfortunately we just haven’t had any rain in the last three or four months,” Water Production Manager Keith Alexander said.
As a result, the city of Decatur is requesting that all water customers in Decatur and Mount Zion voluntarily reduce their water use until further notice.
“Lake Decatur, the primary source of water for the city of Decatur and the village of Mount Zion, is 1.3 feet below the normal winter level and is slowly declining at a rate of 0.29 inches per day and will continue to do so until significant precipitation occurs,” according to a news release from the city.
The National Weather Service is predicting below average precipitation for Central Illinois through at least Christmas Day, the release stated.
Alexander said the request at this point is a precautionary step in the event the drought continues for an extended period.
Alexander noted the lake is still 69% full, benefitting from a $90-plus million dredging project initiated in response to the 2012 drought that increased the depth of Basins 1 through 4, extending the city’s 5.8 month supply of water at the time by an extra 52 days.
The drought of 2012, which impacted the much of the country, led city officials to enact the most severe water restrictions in Decatur's history. Residents were prohibited from washing their cars or watering their lawns, and large portions of the Big Creek and Sand Creek areas were dried out.
Support Local Journalism
City officials are reaching out to the 24 largest water customers seeking their assistance with water-saving measures.
In its news release, it was suggested that residential customers take the following steps to conserve water:
- Repair leaking faucets, toilets and water pipes.
- Install water efficient toilets and shower heads.
- Operate washing machines and dishwashers only when full.
- Take short showers instead of baths.
- Don’t let water continue to run while washing hands, shaving or brushing teeth.
More commercial and residential conservation tips are available at www.epa.gov/watersense
Lake Decatur boaters are urged to use caution when using boat ramps and to be aware of shallow water obstructions.
For more information, contact Alexander at (217) 424-2863.
45 photos of the SummerStart boat races in Decatur
2.5 litre stock
5 Litre
A Dream Come True
American Power Boat Assn.
Bluewater Special
Boat races
Boat racing course
Bottoms up
Busting away
Call for help
Chilling winds
Crow's Nest
Decatur's entries
Dockers
Don't look now
Explosive force
Final adjustments
First arrivals
Grand National Hydro
Grand Prix hydroplanes
Hire Voltage
Hug
Jersey Speed Skiff
K Racing Runabout
Late adjustments
Miss Prime Mover
No bother
Oxygen
Personal watercraft races
Power boat racing
Practice run
Pretty Plume
Pulling in
Racing mishap
Randy Haas
Red fiberglass
Rescue boat
Runabout
SS-259
Super Chief 5-litre
Super Stock Runabout
Thom Welsh's boat
Tragic accident
Turn four
Weber brothers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.