Decatur, Mount Zion customers ask to voluntarily conserve water as Lake Decatur level drops

DECATUR — The lack of rain in recent months has dropped Lake Decatur to levels not seen since the drought of 2012, prompting city officials to ask for voluntary conservation measures.

“Unfortunately we just haven’t had any rain in the last three or four months,” Water Production Manager Keith Alexander said.

As a result, the city of Decatur is requesting that all water customers in Decatur and Mount Zion voluntarily reduce their water use until further notice.

“Lake Decatur, the primary source of water for the city of Decatur and the village of Mount Zion, is 1.3 feet below the normal winter level and is slowly declining at a rate of 0.29 inches per day and will continue to do so until significant precipitation occurs,” according to a news release from the city.

The National Weather Service is predicting below average precipitation for Central Illinois through at least Christmas Day, the release stated.