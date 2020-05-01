You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Municipal Band cancels June and July concerts
municipal

The Decatur Municipal Band plays 'Yankee Doodle.'

 Herald & Review file photo

DECATUR -- The Decatur Municipal Band has canceled its June and July concerts due to the restrictions of the coronavirus crisis.

"Due to the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Decatur Municipal Band’s concerts for June and July 2020 are canceled," read a statement released on Friday. "The band, which is in its one hundred sixty-third season, gratefully acknowledges the support of the Decatur community and looks forward in hope to the possibility of resuming its Monday night Central Park concerts in August."

