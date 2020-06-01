Decatur NAACP appeals for calm, and justice

DECATUR — In a public statement that was both an appeal for help and an appeal for calm, African-American leaders in Decatur said now, more than ever, the city must unite to heal race relations and build a more just future.
The leaders spoke Monday at a news conference organized by the NAACP Decatur Branch outside the Decatur Civic Center. Their comments came in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer pressed down on his neck to restrain him after he was detained. The death has sparked riots and looting from coast to coast, with small incidents in the Decatur-Forsyth area contained by police late Sunday and early Monday.
The Rev. Anthony Fluker, speaking at the late morning conference before a major protest march scheduled in Decatur for Monday night, said the cries of those seeking justice and fair treatment for people of color must be heard now, while there is still the opportunity to do so.
“I think it’s time we stopped being reactive and start being proactive,” added Fluker, 63, who pastors a church in Springfield. “I hope the mayor is listening and I hope the city manager is listening. If we don’t do something and something fast… it will get worse before it gets better.”
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe was not only listening but standing right next to Fluker. Describing herself as a middle-aged white woman, she said she could not hope to comprehend the experience of growing up black in America. But she said the death of Floyd was a loss Americans of all races should mourn and seek to redress, but to do so without confrontation and destruction.
“Let his name be remembered for bringing us together, not tearing us apart,” she added. “Decatur, we are better than the chaos we see elsewhere. Let us stand together.”
The chaos elsewhere was on the minds of many of the leaders who spoke, including Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur NAACP branch. “The NAACP is calling on all the citizens in this community to keep our community safe,” said Norman. “...We deserve a safe community.”
But Norman also had a warning about the tolerance of African-Americans for injustice and brutality under color of authority. “What we’re looking for now is for justice, to be treated fairly, to stop all of the discrimination that we have experienced,” she added.
“We’re tired; we’ve had enough.”
Some surprise public reaction came a little quicker than the speakers expected, when a white man walked up and started shouting “This is wrong. It’s not a black problem, it’s not a white problem, it’s an American problem.”
His argument said focusing on the racial side of the injustice issue was divisive and he particularly directed his comments at Fluker. His animated speech prompted Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, who was a guest who also spoke at the gathering, to step over and position himself between the man and Fluker.
The Rev. Thomas Walker, pastor of the Main Street Church of the Living God, appeared to calm the man, who refused to give his name to reporters. Walker likened society to a neighborhood of houses, where each house was as important as any other. But he said, right now, the black house was the one in trouble and it had to be singled out for help.
“So all houses in the neighborhood matter, but if one house is on fire, that is where the fire department has to go,” he added.
