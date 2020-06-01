Decatur NAACP appeals for calm, and justice

The chaos elsewhere was on the minds of many of the leaders who spoke, including Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur NAACP branch. “The NAACP is calling on all the citizens in this community to keep our community safe,” said Norman. “...We deserve a safe community.”

But Norman also had a warning about the tolerance of African-Americans for injustice and brutality under color of authority. “What we’re looking for now is for justice, to be treated fairly, to stop all of the discrimination that we have experienced,” she added.

“We’re tired; we’ve had enough.”

Some surprise public reaction came a little quicker than the speakers expected, when a white man walked up and started shouting “This is wrong. It’s not a black problem, it’s not a white problem, it’s an American problem.”

His argument said focusing on the racial side of the injustice issue was divisive and he particularly directed his comments at Fluker. His animated speech prompted Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, who was a guest who also spoke at the gathering, to step over and position himself between the man and Fluker.