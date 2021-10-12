Decatur native appointed as new director of Brookfield Zoo

DECATUR — Michael Adkesson got his first taste of conservation and zoo keeping as a 10 year old volunteering at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.

Starting Friday, Adkesson will begin his new job as director of Brookfield Zoo in the suburbs of Chicago as well as president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this great organization and build upon the zoo’s rich history of success in animal care and conservation,” the Decatur native said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to transform Brookfield Zoo through new animal habitats and memorable experiences that engage guests of all ages.”

After a search lasting over a year and a half, the zoo announced Adkesson was selected to fill the vacancy left by Dr. Stuart D. Strahl who led the organization over the past 18 years.

“In Dr. Adkesson, we have found an outstanding and committed leader who is dedicated to the conservation of wildlife, who is an experienced manager, and who is widely respected by the staff and by professional colleagues for his work in the zoological field,” said Strahl in a statement.

Recommended for you…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.