Decatur native wins ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’ for home display

DECATUR — When Decatur native Andy Harbeck and his family moved into their Pasadena, California home, their realtor warned them: Christmas is a big deal.

For 70 years now, entire neighborhoods in the area have worked together to coordinate light displays and decorations. For their part, the Harbecks started small. That first year they put a reindeer in the yard and some string lights in the trees. Slowly, they built up a collection of other decorations.

Harbeck grew fond of seeing visitors’ reactions to his displays, he told the Herald & Review, and decided it was time to challenge himself.

“It was always so nice to see the families and the kids stopping and looking at the lights,” he said. “So from there, we were kind of like, what else can we do to really make it more fun and entertaining and, I guess, different?”

Harbeck, who graduated from MacArthur High School and has been a computer animator with Dreamworks since 2003, began adding animated lights to the trees and screening original animations from his garage roof. Now, the Harbecks’ display has developed into its own event for which the family spends nearly the whole year preparing and which recently received national recognition.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun,” said Harbeck’s wife, Tatiana.

Earlier this month, the Harbecks won a $50,000 prize on the 10th season of ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” The Harbecks’ display beat out three other families in episode 3 of the show, which aired on Dec. 5 and is currently streaming on Hulu.

The family’s been watching the show for many years now, both Andy and Tatiana said, and it had long been a goal of theirs to be featured.

“It was just such an honor even just to be on the show, because there's so many amazing houses out there that people have done,” Andy said. “So we were just completely honored just to be on the show. But then to actually be able to win, it was just kind of mind blowing.”

The family’s 2022 display was in part inspired by "Star Wars" and included animated versions of characters from the franchise. It also featured an original character created by Andy: A teardrop-shaped cartoon creature named Winston the Christmas Wisp.

The Harbecks placed multiple 3D-printed wisps around the display, each one taking around 10 hours to create. The wisps move and talk and are voiced by one of the Harbecks’ sons. Like most of the display, the “wisp forest” was created from scratch.

Creating decorations from scratch takes nearly a full year’s worth of work, Andy said. The family has two 3D printers that run frequently, as well as a 3D computer model of their home that allows them to visualize how their planned display might eventually look for guests.

Andy’s parents, Bill and Vickie Harbeck, still live in Decatur. His mother said she was proud to see her son recognized for the work he puts into the light show every year.

“It's pretty exciting for us,” Vickie Harbeck said. “He makes nearly everything himself with either a 3D printer or things that he puts together, and he's an animator at DreamWorks as a profession. It really is his passion to do all these fun things.”

Tatiana said the family has received many kind messages from Andy’s family and friends back in Decatur. It’s these responses, along with reactions from the people who get to see the Harbeck light display in person, that motivates the family to put on a show every year, she said.

“It was a lot of work. But when you see the faces of the people and all the messages, that brings so much joy to our family,” Tatiana said. “And then you feel proud, and (you’re) like well, we worked at this, we made it. We did it.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Christmas decorations of the past Bob and Nellie Blair Santa Claus Plugging Santa in Window display Artificial trees Wired for the season Season's Greetings 8,750 lights Religious category Darrell Beck Non-religious category Mixture of themes Santa Claus Pointsof light Disney Land Holiday Glow Christmas decorations It's over Shusters Tree trimming time Christmas in the air Christmas Cat Santa heads for landing