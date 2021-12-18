Decatur officers volunteer gift-giving skills for Shop with a Cop

DECATUR — Nine-year-old Savannah Lewis was at the Walmart Supercenter on Saturday morning with Decatur Police Detective Chad Ramey, looking for a tennis racket to add to the list of sports she already plays, like basketball and soccer.

“My school entered my name and I was actually very shocked, to be honest,” said Lewis, who attends Montessori Academy for Peace. “It was very confusing.”

Although Lewis did not understand the concept at first, Ramey and his daughter Chase led Lewis to the sports sections of the store, where they helped her pick out the perfect racket for the annual Shop with a Cop event.

“My daughter has been helping me since she was about 6 years old and it's just fun to do,” Ramey said. “It’s great to be here with the kids and hopefully help them out during Christmas and give back to the community.”

Recommended for you…

Local children and their families were greeted with holiday cheer and smiling faces as the annual event invited approximately 80 students from classrooms across the Decatur Public Schools.

Maria Robertson, director of community engagement for Decatur Public Schools, said children are invited to Shop with a Cop after teachers and principals recommend them.

Family liaisons also play a role by staying in communication with families who may need help and then recommending them for the event as a way to give them “an extra boost during the holiday season,” Robertson said.

“We’re very fortunate that the police department is able to host program twice a year, and it’s been really enlightening to see the students come in and have that relationship with the officers,” Robertson said. “It’s important to build those relationships and recognize another trusted adult that they’ll see out in the community.”

Decatur Police Detective David Daley, who also is president of the Police Benevolent Protective Association, said events like this and the other in August for back to school have been going on long before he started participating 25 years ago, and it's one of the reasons he got into law enforcement.

“Even before I came on, we saw a need for us as police officers to interact with the community and specifically with children in a different light than while we’re on the job,” Daley said. “We thought it’d be a good idea to have them come out shopping with us, speak with us, and communicate with our families to see us differently instead of just a police officer.”

Giving each child a ticket worth $100, there are no limitations for who they can buy gifts for and what they can buy, besides not being able to buy violent video games, Daley said.

As for the officers volunteering, Daley said they all came out to help on their own time with their families and not on duty.

“It was exciting to walk in and see them standing there all lined up to get the kids ready to shop,” said Kathy Lee. “They’re doing a good job and we appreciate them very much for what they’re doing because some kids, unfortunately, don’t get anything, but they’re making sure that everybody is gonna have a Christmas this year.”

Lee said it was her first time at the event and she did not know about it until her son called her last night and asked her to bring her granddaughter, Jaylain Jarrett, shopping in the morning.

After being welcomed into the store by officers and their family members, Lee said they were partnered up and went on the hunt for some L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.

Fellow shopper Ray Nesse said her 5-year-old son, Anthony, has an imagination of his own and will grab anything that catches his eye, but he still needed to find something for his brother.

“I like Beyblades and Star Wars,” Anthony said. “These toys are awesome!”

While manning the cart through the toy aisle, Detective Johnathan Jones said he loves volunteering at the event every year and thinks it adds to the visibility of the police department besides normal police work.

Born and raised in Decatur, Jones said Shop with a Cop is a way to help community members who might be in a financial burden, while also showing kids the variety of officers who work and live here.

“We got to figure out other ways that we can interact positively with these kids, and this is one of those ways,” Jones said. “It’s very important that you help, but also that the kids see the different officers that work there, from the women to the men and the African Americans. The variety is good and they need to see that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.