Decatur organizations pledging to keep community free of litter

DECATUR — The list of Decatur businesses, schools and organizations that have committed to keeping their properties litter-free continues to grow.

The Beautify Decatur Coalition said Friday the addition of 91 sites operated by Swartz Properties brings the list of those signing its No Litter Zone pledge to 587.

“We are very proud of our community and want to do our part to increase curb appeal," said Chris Tuttle, executive vice president of Swartz Properties. "We have our employees pick up litter at all of our locations on a regular basis and will encourage our residents to do so as well.”

The company signed its first No Litter Zone pledge in 2015.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Beautify Decatur Coalition said in a statement that No Litter Zone pledges have nearly doubled since late 2017, increasing from 297 to 587. The program started in 2012 as a way to encourage participants to train employees to monitor and pick up litter found on their organization's property on a daily basis.