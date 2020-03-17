Decatur Park District closes DISC, ends day camp

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is closing the Decatur Indoor Sports Center and ending the day camp it was offering there, effective Wednesday until further notice, officials said.

Executive Director Bill Clevenger cited Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order to limit crowd sizes to fewer than 50 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Decisions are still being reviewed regarding freezing or extending memberships.

“We have been vigilant with precautions to keep our patrons and employees safe while continuing to make our facility available for the community,” he said. “It has reached a point that closing the DISC facility and Schools Out Day Camp is the right thing to do as the situation continues to evolve.”

Previously, the park district said it would offer the day camp to help families that needed childcare during the mandated closure of Illinois schools until the end of March. No more than 75 participants were to be allowed, in groups of 25.

DISC users and pass holders can call the facility at (217) 429-3472 with any questions.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

