Decatur Park District crews add Fairview, Nelson trails to list of snow duties

DECATUR— The snow that covered Central Illinois on Wednesday didn't prevent David Hawkins from hitting Fairview Park trail.
The 55-year-old, who lives a block away from the park, is able to keep up the daily routine Thursday of walking his dog along the scenic 1.6-mile path since the Decatur Park District started plowing the biking and walking trails at Nelson and Fairview Park.
Clay Gerhard, director of operations with the park district, said crews have added the trails to their snow-plowing routes as a way to provide area residents with more options for outdoor recreation while COVID-19 restrictions continue to linger.
Workers began clearing park district roads around 6 a.m. Thursday and then moved onto the trails at Nelson and Fairview, something that's been done every snowfall since COVID-19 began, Gerhard said. Macon County received up to 2 inches of snow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
"It’s probably not feasible for us to keep the entire bike trail system open during inclement weather, but if we can offer Fairview and Nelson Park, we think that’s a good option for folks to get outdoors and exercise in a safe way," he said.
Crews have also taken snow shovels and tackled walkways into other facilities like the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, Poage Arts & Recreation Center and the two dog parks. "Then the next morning, if winds have shifted things, they’ll head back out and continue to touch things up," Gerhard said, estimating that the work takes roughly three to four hours to complete depending on how much snow had accumulated.
Hawkins said he appreciated being able to continue his routine of walking the trail with his dog that also "thoroughly enjoys running around and chasing squirrels." Walking the trail after a snowfall is "very tranquil," Hawkins added.
"You get your daily thoughts going and get organized and just enjoy the outdoors," he said. "I think it's fantastic."
Another regular walker at Fairview on Thursday afternoon, 70-year-old Richard Bobbit, agreed that the snow adds to the ambiance of the route. The Decatur resident, who lives in a neighborhood close-by, said he was caught by surprise, but appreciative, that the path was cleared after the "white-out" that hit the area about two weeks ago.
"The sun’s out and it’s beautiful, not cold at all," Bobbit said. "I’m a senior citizen and walking is one of the few things I can still do. They always keep it nice for the walkers that walk every day."