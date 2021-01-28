Decatur Park District crews add Fairview, Nelson trails to list of snow duties

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crews have also taken snow shovels and tackled walkways into other facilities like the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, Poage Arts & Recreation Center and the two dog parks. "Then the next morning, if winds have shifted things, they’ll head back out and continue to touch things up," Gerhard said, estimating that the work takes roughly three to four hours to complete depending on how much snow had accumulated.

Hawkins said he appreciated being able to continue his routine of walking the trail with his dog that also "thoroughly enjoys running around and chasing squirrels." Walking the trail after a snowfall is "very tranquil," Hawkins added.

"You get your daily thoughts going and get organized and just enjoy the outdoors," he said. "I think it's fantastic."

Another regular walker at Fairview on Thursday afternoon, 70-year-old Richard Bobbit, agreed that the snow adds to the ambiance of the route. The Decatur resident, who lives in a neighborhood close-by, said he was caught by surprise, but appreciative, that the path was cleared after the "white-out" that hit the area about two weeks ago.