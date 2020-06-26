Decatur Park District gradually reopens facilities and activities in Phase 4

“We're finalizing the way we're going to sanitize the ropes course to have it open in the next week, and mini golf is already open,” said Executive Director Bill Clevenger. “By the first week of July, we anticipate Mr. Softee and Everyone's Fair Fooderie will be open, all using the guidance and percentages of the governor's office. (Scovill) Zoo will be able to expand its attendance numbers some, and we're in the process of asking for guidance on the train. I'd like to see the train operate this summer. We can distance people on the train if you just use every other row on the train. I think that would provide the distancing, and we're sanitizing golf carts right now after every use. We can use same protocol for the train. We're allowing people into the petting zoo but no feeding the animals. We'll allow kids to just walk through.”