Decatur Park District gradually reopens facilities and activities in Phase 4

DECATUR – Get ready to enjoy the Decatur Park District again.
With Phase 4 starting on June 26, several of the features of Decatur's parks will once more be available, with most opening on Monday, June 29, including the ropes course and miniature golf at Overlook Adventure Park.
“We're finalizing the way we're going to sanitize the ropes course to have it open in the next week, and mini golf is already open,” said Executive Director Bill Clevenger. “By the first week of July, we anticipate Mr. Softee and Everyone's Fair Fooderie will be open, all using the guidance and percentages of the governor's office. (Scovill) Zoo will be able to expand its attendance numbers some, and we're in the process of asking for guidance on the train. I'd like to see the train operate this summer. We can distance people on the train if you just use every other row on the train. I think that would provide the distancing, and we're sanitizing golf carts right now after every use. We can use same protocol for the train. We're allowing people into the petting zoo but no feeding the animals. We'll allow kids to just walk through.”
The snack bars and grill rooms in golf courses will be open beginning on Saturday morning and the banquet halls can begin accepting groups of 50 or fewer again, Clevenger said. Small golf outings and clinics will begin again, too.
At the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, indoor activities will be allowed again with social distancing. Summer is a slow time for those indoor activities, anyway, he said, so starting slowly will allow a gradual easing into regular operation by fall, he hopes, when those indoor activities would pick up.
“We're beginning to see some events move forward now,” Clevenger said. “We've had some hesitation up to now just because of the sheer numbers of people who wanted to have small family weddings or get-togethers. The numbers just precluded most of that and frankly wasn't I encouraged by the guidance we were receiving. We've tried diligently to adhere to IDPH and CDC guidance through this whole thing.”
Activities will gradually resume in neighborhood parks, including use of playground equipment that's outdoors. Clevenger said the park district is still encouraging masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer use. Water fountains will not be operating, however, so bring your own water.
“(Water fountain use) is still very much precluded in the guidelines we're receiving,” Clevenger said. “We opened the dog park back up, and ask people to bring water for their pets, but in next week or so, we'll get open some of the water that is for pets only.”
The restrooms will be open in areas of heavy use and so will large pavilions that allow for social distancing. The restrooms will be sanitized regularly and closed at night.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
