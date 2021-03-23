Decatur Park District seeking applicants for executive director position

DECATUR — The process has started to replace Bill Clevenger, the longtime executive director of the Decatur Park District, who has announced plans to retire on Sept. 1.

Applications are being accepted through April 2. The tentative hiring schedule calls for candidate interviews in May, with a starting date of July 1.

Qualifications to be considered for the position include a bachelor's degree in park and recreation administration or a related field with preference of a master's degree, having experience in the field and residing in the district within 6 months of employment.

The position's salary is listed as $135,000 to $160,000 with a comprehensive benefit package.

More about the application procedure can be found listed in a vacancy brochure on the districts website, decatur-parks.org.

The park district includes over 2,000 acres of park land among 36 parks and 15 facilities, according to the vacancy brochure.

Clevenger arrived in Decatur on March 1, 1988, from Charleston, W.Va., where he was director of parks and recreation.