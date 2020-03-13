Decatur Park District suspends group programming until April 15; other changes announced

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District has suspended all group programming, classes, events, trips and tournaments it hosts until April 15 as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.
That includes Midstate soccer, Perform! show (postponed until further notice), Little League baseball/softball, lacrosse, dance, volleyball, tumbling, pickleball tournament, special recreation association, seniors, umpire clinic, adult basketball and volleyball leagues, Greater Decatur Chorale and preschool programs.
The park district also announced:
- The Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) will remain open for individual fitness access, but all group fitness classes and activities will be suspended until April 15.
- Golf courses will remain open for golfers.
- In an effort to protect our seniors, all programming at the Scovill Activity Center will be suspended until April 15.
- The Decatur Airport follows the recommendations of the FAA and is currently operating flights as scheduled.
- All pavilion and facility rentals will be at the discretion of the renter. If you are renting from the Decatur Park District, you can choose to maintain your rental, reschedule your rental at no charge for another open date, or cancel your event for a full refund.
- All outdoor parks and facilities will remain on track for their opening date at this time.
- Our administrative office will remain open to continue fully serving our community.
“Rest assured, we will be continually monitoring the news as information develops on a daily basis for updated procedures that may need to be taken,” a news release from the park district stated, adding “in order to help limit the spread of the virus, the Decatur Park District has implemented an accelerated cleaning regimen at all facilities.”
Officials also encourage those who are feeling ill, have family members who are feeling ill or those who have traveled to an area that has had positive findings of COVID-19, to refrain from visiting park areas and facilities.
Go to decatur-parks.org for activity and program suspension and facility closure updates.
Click here for an updated list of other cancellations and schedule changes in the area.
COLLECTION: Herald & Review coverage of coronavirus
The coronavirus spread intensified Monday, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker issuing a disaster proclamation after four new cases were identified statewide. None of the known COVID-19 cases reported are in Central Illinois, but Decatur officials say they’re taking aggressive steps to prevent the disease.
“We want people to know that we are all working very hard to prepare our community,” Macon County Health Department official says.
The head of the Decatur Airport said Monday that the spread of coronavirus is being monitored and sanitation practices are carried out by terminal staff.
NORMAL — Concern about coronavirus in Illinois grew steadily Sunday as authorities announced an Amtrak train may have carried an infected pass…
A Bloomington couple hopes to return to Illinois this week, after their vacation on a cruise ship was extended after 21 people on board tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
SPRINGFIELD — This week's abrupt depletion of Democratic presidential hopefuls is giving Illinois voters a less-cluttered path through the Mar…
"We are closely following information on COVID-19 and will continue to update you as information is shared with us," school officials wrote in a letter to Decatur parents Friday.
'Rapidly evolving situation': Congressman Davis, Decatur-area health leaders prepare for coronavirus
Central Illinois hospitals, nursing homes and government bodies are mobilizing to brace for the spread of coronavirus, a sixth case of which was confirmed in Illinois on Friday.
The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country, and in Decatur, to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. What have you had trouble finding?
Nursing homes, assisted living centers and senior centers across the region are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which can more severely affect older adults.