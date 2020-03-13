Decatur Park District suspends group programming until April 15; other changes announced

“Rest assured, we will be continually monitoring the news as information develops on a daily basis for updated procedures that may need to be taken,” a news release from the park district stated, adding “in order to help limit the spread of the virus, the Decatur Park District has implemented an accelerated cleaning regimen at all facilities.”

Officials also encourage those who are feeling ill, have family members who are feeling ill or those who have traveled to an area that has had positive findings of COVID-19, to refrain from visiting park areas and facilities.

Go to decatur-parks.org for activity and program suspension and facility closure updates.

Click here for an updated list of other cancellations and schedule changes in the area.

