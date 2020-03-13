Decatur Park District suspends group programming until April 15; other changes announced
Decatur Park District suspends group programming until April 15; other changes announced

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District has suspended all group programming, classes, events, trips and tournaments it hosts until April 15 as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.

That includes Midstate soccer, Perform! show (postponed until further notice), Little League baseball/softball, lacrosse, dance, volleyball, tumbling, pickleball tournament, special recreation association, seniors, umpire clinic, adult basketball and volleyball leagues, Greater Decatur Chorale and preschool programs.

The park district also announced:

  • The Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) will remain open for individual fitness access, but all group fitness classes and activities will be suspended until April 15.
  • Golf courses will remain open for golfers.
  • In an effort to protect our seniors, all programming at the Scovill Activity Center will be suspended until April 15.
  • The Decatur Airport follows the recommendations of the FAA and is currently operating flights as scheduled.
  • All pavilion and facility rentals will be at the discretion of the renter. If you are renting from the Decatur Park District, you can choose to maintain your rental, reschedule your rental at no charge for another open date, or cancel your event for a full refund.
  • All outdoor parks and facilities will remain on track for their opening date at this time.
  • Our administrative office will remain open to continue fully serving our community.

“Rest assured, we will be continually monitoring the news as information develops on a daily basis for updated procedures that may need to be taken,” a news release from the park district stated, adding “in order to help limit the spread of the virus, the Decatur Park District has implemented an accelerated cleaning regimen at all facilities.”

Officials also encourage those who are feeling ill, have family members who are feeling ill or those who have traveled to an area that has had positive findings of COVID-19, to refrain from visiting park areas and facilities.

Go to decatur-parks.org for activity and program suspension and facility closure updates.

