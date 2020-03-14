Decatur Park District to offer day camp during coronavirus-related school closure

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will offer a day camp for students ages 5 to 14 during the closure of Illinois schools.

The camp at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St., runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $35 per day or $135 per week for residents, or $40 per day or $155 per week for non-residents. Scholarship information is available at the DISC.

Attendance will be limited to 75 total participants per day, which will be divided into three groups of 25 children daily. Children should bring their own lunches.

“We realize we have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases and protecting vulnerable students and staff, but we also want to be part of the solution by providing students with a safe and healthy environment/place during this unprecedented time,” park district Executive Director Bill Clevenger said in a statement.

The decision comes after Gov. J.B. Pritkzer's announcement that all Illinois schools would be closed from March 17 to March 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Decatur Public Schools have also canceled classes Monday.