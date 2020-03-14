You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Park District to offer day camp during coronavirus-related school closure
Decatur Park District to offer day camp during coronavirus-related school closure

Day camp file

Counselor Chandler Hill interacts with Trenton Dowdy, 9, back left, Ben Klafeta, 10, back right, and Leighton Rhoades, 9, during the DISC day camp for winter break at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center in December 2018. The park district will offer day camp during the upcoming school closures. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will offer a day camp for students ages 5 to 14 during the closure of Illinois schools. 

The camp at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St., runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $35 per day or $135 per week for residents, or $40 per day or $155 per week for non-residents. Scholarship information is available at the DISC.  

Attendance will be limited to 75 total participants per day, which will be divided into three groups of 25 children daily. Children should bring their own lunches.

“We realize we have an important role in slowing the spread of diseases and protecting vulnerable students and staff, but we also want to be part of the solution by providing students with a safe and healthy environment/place during this unprecedented time,” park district Executive Director Bill Clevenger said in a statement. 

The decision comes after Gov. J.B. Pritkzer's announcement that all Illinois schools would be closed from March 17 to March 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Decatur Public Schools have also canceled classes Monday. 

To register for the park district day camp, visit www.decatur-parks.org, in person at the DISC or if a returning enrollment, registration can be completed over the phone by calling the DISC at (217) 429-3472. 

Any child who has severe underlying chronic medical conditions that may put them at a higher risk for developing more serious complications from the COVID-19 illness or who is showing symptoms of illness should stay home, the park district said. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

