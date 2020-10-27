Decatur Park District wins national award

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District won its division in a national award program that aims to recognize excellence in communities across the country.

The district said on its Facebook page Tuesday night that it won the National Gold Medal Award, which comes from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

Decatur won the top honor among communities with a population of 30,001 to 75,000. Other finalists were in Evanston, Illinois; Coppell, Texas; and Centerville, Ohio.

The award recognizes communities that "demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb park and recreation services with fiscally sound business practices," according to the National Recreation and Park Association.

Agencies are invited to apply for the award at the beginning of each calendar year. Finalists are announced in the spring, and the top awards are announced each fall.

