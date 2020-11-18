Decatur parks, bike trail targeted for upgrades

DECATUR— Park district officials on Wednesday discussed planned improvements at several Decatur parks and work to a bike trail that will connect to Forsyth.
The Decatur Park Board approved an estimated $2.6 million capital project budget, funded through annual general obligation bonds, that can be used for such things as vehicle repairs and maintenance of park infrastructure, according to Kristin Sowa, chief financial officer.
Proposed projects include a tennis and pickleball court at Sinawik Park, installing additional parking space at Cresthaven Park, reshaping baseball fields across the district and an overhaul of the Decatur Park District website.
"This year we're replacing playgrounds and Boiling Springs and Mueller Park and next year we're planning on replacing playgrounds in different facilities," Sowa said. "We're really trying to focus on maintaining what we have."
Progress of the Stevens Creek Bike Trail project, planned to run about two and a half miles and connecting Cresthaven Park to Forsyth, also was discussed.
Clay Gerhard, director of operations, said the trail's development is currently in preliminary stages with the next step being identifying and removing trees where the trail will run. The project is funded through an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program Grant.
Additionally, the district was recently awarded a $750,000 museum grant to remodel the herpaquarium at Scovill Zoo. The facility, home to various animals like snakes, lizards and tarantulas, will be getting upgrades to its enclosures to "improve the quality of life" for its inhabitants, as well as installments for easier access for Americans with Disabilities.
On Wednesday, horticulture staff with the park district began the planting of 20 new trees at Hess Park, Gerhard said.
"Our goal, as long as the weather allows, is to go through some of those parks that have lost a lot of trees over the last couple of years," he said.
Work is progressing on the lazy river at Splash Cove, with about 50% of the total concrete having been poured, Gerhard said.
As workers are set to keep chipping away during the winter months, district officials say the water park remains on track to open this spring.
