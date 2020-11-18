Decatur parks, bike trail targeted for upgrades

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, the district was recently awarded a $750,000 museum grant to remodel the herpaquarium at Scovill Zoo. The facility, home to various animals like snakes, lizards and tarantulas, will be getting upgrades to its enclosures to "improve the quality of life" for its inhabitants, as well as installments for easier access for Americans with Disabilities.

On Wednesday, horticulture staff with the park district began the planting of 20 new trees at Hess Park, Gerhard said.

"Our goal, as long as the weather allows, is to go through some of those parks that have lost a lot of trees over the last couple of years," he said.

Work is progressing on the lazy river at Splash Cove, with about 50% of the total concrete having been poured, Gerhard said.

As workers are set to keep chipping away during the winter months, district officials say the water park remains on track to open this spring.

