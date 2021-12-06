Decatur partners with Central Illinois Land Bank Authority to market vacant city-owned lots

The City of Decatur is partnering with the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority to better market hundreds of city-owned vacant lots in hopes that adjacent property owners will take interest.

Under the agreement, the land bank will advertise and take applications from potential buyers. It would then help negotiate purchase agreements with the city.

“Decatur has a surplus inventory of great lots,” said CILBA director Mike Davis. “The challenge, given competing demands and limited city staff, is helping residents and organizations buy them. That’s where we come in.”

There are more than 500 available city-owned properties. City officials hope to sell the lots to adjacent property owners, who could create or expand gardens, increase the size of their yards or add legal off-street parking.

This would help get the properties back on the tax rolls and alleviate the burden on the city, which is responsible for maintaining them.

Properties will be sold "as-is" via a quit claim deed for the best offer. The minimum suggested offer is $700. The CILBA and city will prepare all documents and record them.

The available properties can be viewed on a map through the City of Decatur website https://www.decaturil.gov/revitalization/city-owned-properties/

