Decatur pastor delivers message of faith, hope during COVID

He's also strict with himself over precautions due to coronavirus. A few times, he's left home headed for some destination and realized on the way that he forgot his mask. He turns back and goes home for it, even if he's almost there when he realizes he forgot it.

“I can't just preach it, I have to do it,” he said. “We're not out of the woods yet.”

A virus can seem to go away and come back stronger and different, he said, and he isn't willing to risk his own or others' health by slacking off on those precautions.

“We have to be persistent, aggressive and prayerful, and stay on point,” Dunning said. “We don't want it to happen again, not to the economy, or families, or our communities, or the people who have been affected.”

As Illinois moves into Phase 4, Dunning said he doesn't plan to relax his vigilance.

"Of course I, like many others, want our world as we knew it pre-pandemic to return to normal," he said. "I desire that small business, restaurants, churches and recreation centers open. However, the numbers say that COVID-19 is still here and people are still going to the hospital and some of them are still dying. When we open, we ought not to loosen our awareness and personal responsibility to protect ourselves and others from possible infection."