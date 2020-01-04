Decatur pickleball tournament shows growth in unique sport

“Michelle and I haven't been playing together too often, but we do have spots on the court to pick out to start with," Fisher said explaining the team's strategy. "I hit it to their backhands to start with to maybe see who the weaker player is, that's the basics of it.”

Fisher, a resident of Forsyth, adopted pickleball three years ago and now serves as an ambassador for the United States of America Pickleball Association (USAPA). Her duties involve taking national rules and standards and helps promote the sport on a local level. The job has allowed for meeting people of all ages, she said.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported around 3.1 million pickleball players in 2018, a 12 percent growth compared to 2017 data. The number totaled roughly 2.5 million in 2016.

"I've played with people as young as 10, I've played with people in their 80s," she said. "There's every level and if you can't find your level there will be somebody to help you find it. It's a very social activity and it's very easy to pick up.”