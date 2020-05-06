Decatur police are investigating death of 2-month-old child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — The death of a 2-month-old child is under investigation by Decatur police.

Sgt. David Pruitt said police were called to the 2200 block of East Division Street at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The child was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital after officers arrived.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital; an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

