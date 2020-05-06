You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police are investigating death of 2-month-old child
Decatur police are investigating death of 2-month-old child

DECATUR — The death of a 2-month-old child is under investigation by Decatur police.

Sgt. David Pruitt said police were called to the 2200 block of East Division Street at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The child was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital after officers arrived.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital; an autopsy is scheduled Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

