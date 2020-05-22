Decatur police chief expresses frustration with increase in gun violence

The Decatur Police Department has seen an increase in gun violence since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic. We are not alone as many other cities in this State and other States have seen the same pattern. I have heard many times in my Police career and in my over four years as Chief of Police, “the Police do not care about these shootings” or “they need to solve these cases.” These comments are not only frustrating but lack an understanding of the truth. The men and women of the Decatur Police Department care about the safety of the people involved and in the solving of these cases, often more so than those involved. The Officers and Detectives of this Department put more time and effort into solving these cases than any other issues we deal with in this City. We will continue to vigorously work these cases, arrest those responsible and seek the most severe punishment for the most dangerous gun offenders.