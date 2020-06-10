Decatur police chief talks crime, police standards and code of conduct

DECATUR — Police Chief Jim Getz didn’t mince words about the grim reality of violent crime in and around the city of Decatur he is sworn to protect.
“Ninety-nine percent of our shootings here in Decatur are committed by young black men against young black men,” Getz told a community meeting hosted at Pastor Wayne Dunning’s Faith Fellowship Christian Church Wednesday night.
Dunning, sitting in an audience of around 60 people, had the chief repeat that sad statistic to make sure everyone present heard it.
“Now there are a lot of things we will allow in this city, but black men shooting black men, I’m not going to allow,” added Getz. “We’ve got to be on the streets and we have to go get those guns off the streets.”
That job isn’t getting any easier in the wake of heightened tensions after one older black man, 59-year-old George Floyd, died in Minneapolis after being pinned by the neck under a policeman’s knee.
Activists across the country are calling for change in how police departments are funded and structured. Here's what Decatur and Macon County community and law enforcement leaders have to say.
That city is a long distance from Decatur and a long way from the way Getz said his officers are trained to go about their work. But the tension is there on his city’s streets all the same and boiled up Tuesday afternoon when the police chased a suspect into a house in the 1200 block of North Lowber Street. The man, a felon on parole, was arrested on weapons charges and two illegal guns found in the home were confiscated.
But the whole event went down against a backdrop of more than 100 people who gathered, Getz said, to taunt the police and hurl insults. Officers called in more reinforcements to protect themselves but it made Getz worry about what could have gone wrong in a heightened atmosphere of anger.
Getz told the meeting that the police will not be intimidated from protecting and serving the public — “we’re the last line of defense" — but he said he also wants to build relationships and understanding.
The Rev. Donald Biggs, a pastor at Trinity CME Church, said it’s past time to build better relations between the police and the community, especially the black community. “I think our police are doing an excellent job,” said Biggs, 57. “But we as a community can always do better.”
He floated the idea of the police getting involved with inner city programs like supporting basketball, boxing and other outlets for kids looking for something engaging to do. “We talked about it with them about six or eight years ago,” he added. “Maybe we should talk again.”
Carrie Baylor, 41, who helped organize Wednesday's discussion session with her husband, Gary, said hearing the police chief’s views is helpful and Baylor, who is white, said hearing the views of people present at the meeting from other races and cultures was helpful, too. She said part of what is going wrong with society right now is a lack of frank and honest communication, and listening.
“We’re just not understanding each other,” she said.
Dunning has been staging a series of community meetings to look at the issue of race relations and other problems and Getz had asked him if he could attend Wednesday's session. He had been moved by a Facebook post the pastor wrote expressing his angst and pain at watching Floyd die at the hands of the police.
“I just saw a black guy die in front of America,” Dunning told Wednesday’s meeting.
And then, he said, wiping away tears, he got a surprise visit from Getz who just showed up at his church. “He wanted to see if I am OK,” said Dunning. “He said ‘I want to see about my friend, see if you are all right.’ Well, he’s got a thousand things to do and he didn’t have to do that. It meant the world to me.”
Getz said watching Floyd die was an experience that made him feel physically sick. He said all of the officers involved deserved to be prosecuted. He recalled the start of his police career more than 20 years ago in Decatur and how what had once been deemed acceptable uses of force back then was no longer tolerated, and how he had worked to change the culture of the police and the way his officers dealt with the public.
He said he has 150 police officers and can’t watch all of them all the time. “And do I have officers that have a bad day at home sometimes and so they get a little grouchy with citizens? Yep, probably do,” the chief said. “Police are human, they get upset.”
But he said officers who cross the line into areas like the use of excessive physical force encounter a zero tolerance policy under his watch. “Have officers come through our department and did things they weren’t supposed to do? Absolutely,” he said. “Are they still there? No. They cross that line on use of force and they’ve got to be gone.”
Photos: The Rev. Wayne Dunning, Chief Jim Getz unity event
dunning_wayne-061120-001.JPG
dunning_wayne-061120-002.JPG
dunning_wayne-061120-003.JPG
dunning_wayne-061120-004.JPG
dunning_wayne-061120-006.JPG
dunning_wayne-061120-007.JPG
getz_jim-061120-008.JPG
getz_jim-061120-009.JPG
getz_jim-061120-010.JPG
getz_jim-061120-013.JPG
getz_jim-061120-014.JPG
getz_jim-061120-015.JPG
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.