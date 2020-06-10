Decatur police chief talks crime, police standards and code of conduct

“We’re just not understanding each other,” she said.

Dunning has been staging a series of community meetings to look at the issue of race relations and other problems and Getz had asked him if he could attend Wednesday's session. He had been moved by a Facebook post the pastor wrote expressing his angst and pain at watching Floyd die at the hands of the police.

“I just saw a black guy die in front of America,” Dunning told Wednesday’s meeting.

And then, he said, wiping away tears, he got a surprise visit from Getz who just showed up at his church. “He wanted to see if I am OK,” said Dunning. “He said ‘I want to see about my friend, see if you are all right.’ Well, he’s got a thousand things to do and he didn’t have to do that. It meant the world to me.”

Getz said watching Floyd die was an experience that made him feel physically sick. He said all of the officers involved deserved to be prosecuted. He recalled the start of his police career more than 20 years ago in Decatur and how what had once been deemed acceptable uses of force back then was no longer tolerated, and how he had worked to change the culture of the police and the way his officers dealt with the public.