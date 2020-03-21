Decatur police chief urges residents to adhere to shelter in place order, be alert for coronavirus scams

DECATUR — Decatur residents are being urged by their police chief to adhere to the shelter in place order once it goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“The Decatur Police Department is asking everyone to be respectful and follow Gov. Pritzker's order to shelter in place,” Chief James Getz said in a news release. “The more compliance we get from the citizens of Decatur, the quicker we can get back to normal. Everyone stay safe, wash your hands and utilize social distancing as well.”
Getz also shared a statement from U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox urging residents across the state to be alert to possible scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Unfortunately, while uncertainty can reveal the best of our society and citizens’ good will and generosity, scammers and fraudsters take advantage of others, to prey on people’s fears and to exploit our compassion and generosity,” the statement said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 168 new cases of coronavirus disease.
“New scams will emerge; not only person to person, but also cyber criminals who will perpetuate scams to steal your money, by selling fake cures online and other forms of cyber fraud, such as phishing emails or malware inserted into mobile apps that appear legitimate to track the spread of the virus. These frauds attempt to exploit and target the elderly, the sick, and the economically disadvantaged.”
The statement encouraged the reporting of suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov.
“The bottom line is that we must continue to practice caution and awareness to protect ourselves from those who use a crisis situation as a way to fraudulently benefit themselves.”
