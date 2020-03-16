You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Police Department lobby closed to public
Decatur Police sign 10.10.19.jpg

The Decatur Police Department headquarters at 707 W. South Side Drive is shown. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department lobby will be closed to the public "until further notice" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said Monday. 

"This decision was made in the community’s best interest as the city continues to consult with public health officials and county and state leaders to assess the rapidly evolving impact of the virus," Police Chief Jim Getz said in a statement.

The closure of the lobby at 707 South Side Drive was set to begin at 5 p.m. Monday. 

Anyone with an emergency should call 911. For non-emergencies and residents who need to file a police report, call (217) 424-2711 to speak with an officer. 

 "We acknowledge that many reports need to be taken in person, and we will continue to respond as necessary," Getz said. "Dispatchers are available to take your calls and appropriately notify officers."

Getz said officers would continue to patrol city streets and protect citizens. 

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," he said, adding that updates would be made on the department's Facebook page. 

