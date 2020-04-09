You are the owner of this article.
Decatur police, health department reach agreement to tell first responders about COVID-19 patients
MaconCountyHealthDept-040720-1.jpg

Macon County Health Department in Decatur.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Decatur police have worked out a deal with the Macon County Health Department to give first responders a warning when they are dispatched to an address where a person has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police Chief Jim Getz, who said he is supported by Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, told the Herald & Review he had accepted a negotiated compromise but also believes law enforcement officers and first responders still deserved better information to help protect their lives.

The deal with the health department requires it to provide information on the infected to the county’s 911 dispatch center. The 911 computer system will flag such addresses that they show up in police calls for service and a warning will be sent to police and first responders so that they can prepare themselves with protective gear like masks and face shields.

The Macon County Health Department said Thursday that it was trying to do its best to assist first responders, stay within the guidelines of the law and safeguard the privacy of COVID-19 patients and protect them from stigmatization.

But the arrangement that Getz said was hammered out in a recent meeting with Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield and Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley still falls short of how such calls were originally handled.

“There have been a lot of meetings as we try to align priorities and work through different philosophical boundaries,” Moore Wolfe said.

Getz said the health department’s position on naming patients had changed. He said after the first two positive cases in Macon County, the health department sent names and addresses directly to police. But following those two initial cases they stopped providing it, leading to the urgent talks which resulted in the current agreement.

Decatur Police sign 10.10.19.jpg

The Decatur Police Department headquarters at 707 W. South Side Drive is shown. 

Getz’s problem with the new arrangement is that it is only triggered if first responders are sent to the infected person’s address. So if his detectives are dealing with, say, a homicide at a home next door to a coronavirus victim, they will have no way of knowing that when they bang on the neighbor’s front door.

“And that is just what happens when we are working a homicide or something and routinely seeking witnesses and information,” Getz said. “By having the information ourselves I would also know when my officers had contact with a particular infected person and I would know that we have to keep an eye on those guys. I don’t know that now.”

Getz said he understood the concerns of healthcare professionals anxious not to flout rules regarding the release of personal information to third parties. But he said the Illinois Attorney General issued a ruling April 2 saying an exemption to the privacy rules allows for the release of such patient data to protect first responders. “So for the health department to say they can’t share that information is totally false,” he added.

“We don’t want this information to spy on people, we want it to protect everybody’s safety,” Getz added. “If our first responders go down, we have nobody left to take care of everybody else.”

Binkley said she was very well aware of the attorney general’s ruling but also had to be mindful of rules on information disclosure from the Illinois Department of Public Health. She said initial information disclosure guidelines had changed in a “fluid situation.” She also said there were differing views from the attorney general’s office and the IDPH and it took some time to negotiate the twisting legal labyrinth in coming up with an information disclosure policy that was appropriate.

“We are all learning amidst a global pandemic,” she said. “We want to maintain the safety of police and all first responders while protecting the privacy of the individuals diagnosed with CLOVID-19 and sharing information about them in the most minimal way possible.”

She said the compromise with the 911 dispatch system had a time limit on the patient data so it would not be there forever.

The Herald & Review has asked the attorney general’s office for more information about its position.

Getz said the Illinois Department of Public Health has stated that police need to treat everybody they come into contact with as potentially infected and always wear protective gear. But he said, in the real world of hectic police work and limited equipment supplies, that just wasn’t practical.

“We go to 130 calls a day and we have at least 200 contacts with people a day,” he explained. “So, at that rate, we would be out of personal protective equipment in a couple of weeks if we used their logic.”

Moore Wolfe said first responders should be a priority in receiving necessary information related to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Think about how police officers work. If something happens at my house, they don't just go to my house,” Moore Wolfe said. “Police need to be aware of where potential threats are to protect themselves. We simply do not have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect them in every encounter.”

Binkley insists that the best and safest approach has to be to regard that everyone police officers meet, including each other, is infected with the virus, however awkward and uncomfortable that is.

“The health department is telling everyone who will listen to assume we all have COVID-19,” she added.

“There is not enough testing right now for everyone to be tested and there are people out there spreading it and we don’t know who they are because they will never be tested.”

Binkley said observing social distancing rules and taking all recommended personal protection precautions is the only safe way to go about our daily lives.

Macon County Chairman Kevin Greenfield didn't respond to a message seeking comment Thursday. 

MUG - Jim Getz

Getz

Brandi Binkley mug

Binkley
Julie Moore Wolfe Mug

Moore Wolfe

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

