Decatur police, health department reach agreement to tell first responders about COVID-19 patients

“There have been a lot of meetings as we try to align priorities and work through different philosophical boundaries,” Moore Wolfe said.

Getz said the health department’s position on naming patients had changed. He said after the first two positive cases in Macon County, the health department sent names and addresses directly to police. But following those two initial cases they stopped providing it, leading to the urgent talks which resulted in the current agreement.

Getz’s problem with the new arrangement is that it is only triggered if first responders are sent to the infected person’s address. So if his detectives are dealing with, say, a homicide at a home next door to a coronavirus victim, they will have no way of knowing that when they bang on the neighbor’s front door.

“And that is just what happens when we are working a homicide or something and routinely seeking witnesses and information,” Getz said. “By having the information ourselves I would also know when my officers had contact with a particular infected person and I would know that we have to keep an eye on those guys. I don’t know that now.”