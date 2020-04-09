Decatur police, health department reach agreement to tell first responders about COVID-19 patients

DECATUR — Decatur police have worked out a deal with the Macon County Health Department to give first responders a warning when they are dispatched to an address where a person has tested positive for COVID-19.
Police Chief Jim Getz, who said he is supported by Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, told the Herald & Review he had accepted a negotiated compromise but also believes law enforcement officers and first responders still deserved better information to help protect their lives.
The deal with the health department requires it to provide information on the infected to the county’s 911 dispatch center. The 911 computer system will flag such addresses that they show up in police calls for service and a warning will be sent to police and first responders so that they can prepare themselves with protective gear like masks and face shields.
The Macon County Health Department said Thursday that it was trying to do its best to assist first responders, stay within the guidelines of the law and safeguard the privacy of COVID-19 patients and protect them from stigmatization.
But the arrangement that Getz said was hammered out in a recent meeting with Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield and Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley still falls short of how such calls were originally handled.
“There have been a lot of meetings as we try to align priorities and work through different philosophical boundaries,” Moore Wolfe said.
Getz said the health department’s position on naming patients had changed. He said after the first two positive cases in Macon County, the health department sent names and addresses directly to police. But following those two initial cases they stopped providing it, leading to the urgent talks which resulted in the current agreement.
Getz’s problem with the new arrangement is that it is only triggered if first responders are sent to the infected person’s address. So if his detectives are dealing with, say, a homicide at a home next door to a coronavirus victim, they will have no way of knowing that when they bang on the neighbor’s front door.
“And that is just what happens when we are working a homicide or something and routinely seeking witnesses and information,” Getz said. “By having the information ourselves I would also know when my officers had contact with a particular infected person and I would know that we have to keep an eye on those guys. I don’t know that now.”
Getz said he understood the concerns of healthcare professionals anxious not to flout rules regarding the release of personal information to third parties. But he said the Illinois Attorney General issued a ruling April 2 saying an exemption to the privacy rules allows for the release of such patient data to protect first responders. “So for the health department to say they can’t share that information is totally false,” he added.
“We don’t want this information to spy on people, we want it to protect everybody’s safety,” Getz added. “If our first responders go down, we have nobody left to take care of everybody else.”
Binkley said she was very well aware of the attorney general’s ruling but also had to be mindful of rules on information disclosure from the Illinois Department of Public Health. She said initial information disclosure guidelines had changed in a “fluid situation.” She also said there were differing views from the attorney general’s office and the IDPH and it took some time to negotiate the twisting legal labyrinth in coming up with an information disclosure policy that was appropriate.
“We are all learning amidst a global pandemic,” she said. “We want to maintain the safety of police and all first responders while protecting the privacy of the individuals diagnosed with CLOVID-19 and sharing information about them in the most minimal way possible.”
She said the compromise with the 911 dispatch system had a time limit on the patient data so it would not be there forever.
The Herald & Review has asked the attorney general’s office for more information about its position.
Getz said the Illinois Department of Public Health has stated that police need to treat everybody they come into contact with as potentially infected and always wear protective gear. But he said, in the real world of hectic police work and limited equipment supplies, that just wasn’t practical.
“We go to 130 calls a day and we have at least 200 contacts with people a day,” he explained. “So, at that rate, we would be out of personal protective equipment in a couple of weeks if we used their logic.”
Moore Wolfe said first responders should be a priority in receiving necessary information related to confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“Think about how police officers work. If something happens at my house, they don't just go to my house,” Moore Wolfe said. “Police need to be aware of where potential threats are to protect themselves. We simply do not have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect them in every encounter.”
Binkley insists that the best and safest approach has to be to regard that everyone police officers meet, including each other, is infected with the virus, however awkward and uncomfortable that is.
“The health department is telling everyone who will listen to assume we all have COVID-19,” she added.
“There is not enough testing right now for everyone to be tested and there are people out there spreading it and we don’t know who they are because they will never be tested.”
Binkley said observing social distancing rules and taking all recommended personal protection precautions is the only safe way to go about our daily lives.
Macon County Chairman Kevin Greenfield didn't respond to a message seeking comment Thursday.
1a Web local coronavirus 11 04.02.20.JPG
2 web local coronavirus 61 03.25.20.JPG
Bliefnick_Amy 03.27.20.JPG
Cleary_Lucas 03.31.20.JPG
Douglass_Emma 03.31.20.JPG
Fane_Julie 03.30.20.JPG
John Burnette 1 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 2 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 3 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 4 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 5 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 6 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 7 03.27.20.JPG
Jones_Ali 03.27.20.JPG
Kelly_Sara 03.30.20.JPG
Luechtefeld_Bradley 03.27.20.JPG
Memphis McNeely 03.30.20.JPG
Morehouse_Sarah 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 9 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 10 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 11 03.27.20.JPG
Noonan_Matt 03.27.20.JPG
Perry_Erica 03.27.20.JPG
Raleigh_Ryan 03.27.20.JPG
Sloan_Lulu 2 03.31.20.JPG
Sloan_Lulu 5 03.31.20.JPG
Tarvarse Peterson 03.30.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 1 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 2 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 3 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 4 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 5 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 5 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 6 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 6 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 7 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 7 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 8 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 8 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 9 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 9 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 10 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 10 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 11 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 12 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 12 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 13 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 13 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 14 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 14 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 15 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 15 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 16 03.25.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 16 04.02.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 17 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 18 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 19 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 20 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 21 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 22 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 23 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 24 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 25 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 26 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 27 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 28 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 29 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 30 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 31 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 32 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 33 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 34 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 35 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 36 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 37 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 38 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 39 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 40 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 41 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 42 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 43 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 44 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 45 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 46 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 47 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 48 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 49 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 50 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 51 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 52 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 53 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 54 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 55 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 56 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 57 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 58 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 59 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 60 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 62 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 63 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 64 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 65 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 66 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 67 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 68 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 69 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 70 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 71 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 72 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 73 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 74 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 75 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 76 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 77 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 78 03.25.20.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 001.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 002.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 003.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 004.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 005.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 006.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 007.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 008.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 009.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 010.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 011.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 012.JPG
web local coronavirus 032729 013.JPG
web local coronavirus 040320-012.JPG
web local coronavirus 040320-013.JPG
web local coronavirus 040320-014.JPG
web local coronavirus 040320-015.JPG
web local coronavirus 040320-4.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-5.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-6.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-7.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-8.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-9.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-10.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-11.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-1.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-2.jpg
web local coronavirus 040320-3.jpg
web local coronavirus 040620-001.JPG
web local coronavirus 040620-002.JPG
web local coronavirus 040620-003.JPG
web local coronavirus 040620-004.JPG
web local coronavirus 040620-005.JPG
web local coronavirus 040620-006.JPG
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.