 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur police investigating death of 3-year-old
0 comments
alert top story

Decatur police investigating death of 3-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 3-year-old child following a Monday afternoon emergency response to the 1900 block of East Cantrell Street.

Decatur police Sgt. David Pruitt said medical personnel and police responded to the area around 4:48 p.m. after an emergency call reported the 3-year-old to be in "medical distress." The child was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and pronounced dead sometime later, according to Pruitt.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No other information was available.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Eureka College students get fired up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News