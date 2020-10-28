Decatur police investigating death of 3-year-old

DECATUR — Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 3-year-old child following a Monday afternoon emergency response to the 1900 block of East Cantrell Street.

Decatur police Sgt. David Pruitt said medical personnel and police responded to the area around 4:48 p.m. after an emergency call reported the 3-year-old to be in "medical distress." The child was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and pronounced dead sometime later, according to Pruitt.