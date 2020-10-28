Decatur police investigating death of 3-year-old

DECATUR — Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 3-year-old child following a Monday afternoon emergency response to the 1900 block of East Cantrell Street.
Decatur police Sgt. David Pruitt said medical personnel and police responded to the area around 4:48 p.m. after an emergency call reported the 3-year-old to be in "medical distress." The child was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and pronounced dead sometime later, according to Pruitt.
No other information was available.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
