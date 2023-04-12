DECATUR — Mount Zion resident Richard Lowe, 83, was greeted by a special appearance from the Decatur Police Department during a visit to the Mount Zion Road McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday morning.

“I told them jokes,” he said. “The lieutenant stood there for a half-an-hour talking to us.”

Lowe and the other morning customers were given the opportunity to talk with approximately 20 Decatur police officers during the Coffee with a Cop event.

“Why not? They’re human too,” Lowe said.

Deputy Chief of Investigation Brian Cleary was one of the officers discussing concerns and current local events. “That’s what this is for,” he said. “They can speak to a detective or sergeant or a lieutenant about the issues they are having.”

The informal setting included coffee as well as trays of breakfast sandwiches and hash browns. “We want them to feel they can approach us and talk with anybody,” Cleary said.

McDonald’s owner Andrew Birschbach has hosted several events such as Coffee with a Cop, as well as meet-and-greets with legislators and teachers. “We’re always interested in bridging the gap,” he said. “But there’s no agenda.”

According to Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandell, the atmosphere is enjoyable for the officers as well as the customers. “It’s not so formal, not so official,” he said. “We can have more casual conversations.”

Daniel Thomas, field security manager for McDonald’s Corporation, was once a police officer. “We support our franchisees,” he said. “Anytime they have an event like this, we definitely try to make our presence known.”

Coffee with a Cop has been an important event for McDonald’s, Thomas said. “This is one of our biggest initiatives for the company, probably for the last 25 years,” he said. “Our goal is to work with our franchisees and strengthen and partner with our local law enforcement.”

Thomas admits the Decatur police presence was impressive when he walked into the local restaurant Wednesday morning. “The appearance, the uniform, it helps establish law and order. Appearance is important,” he said. “They look like they can deal with anything.”

The Mount Zion Road McDonald’s is a popular coffee stop for Dwight Stockdale, 87. “I’m here pretty much four days a week,” he said. “But I was kind of shocked when there wasn't any parking places.”

Stockdale was pleasantly surprised to find the police officers drinking coffee and talking with the other customers.

“I thanked them for their service,” Stockdale said. “This is a good idea, but it’s too bad the kids weren’t here to see this.”

