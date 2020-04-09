Decatur police shut down non-essential businesses; social distancing enforcement could increase

Getz said Thursday that was still his view but he was becoming increasingly concerned that the initial levels of compliance with social distancing rules were starting to slip as the weather warms up.

“At first, there was a dramatic difference in the number of people out on the streets,” he added. “Now, as this thing has moved forward, it doesn't seem like we are getting the same type of cooperation and the following of the governor’s orders by citizens.”

Getz said he will rely on guidance from Pritzker’s office on enhanced enforcement action and wasn’t ready to get tougher right now. “We’re not going to go out and stop cars and say ‘Hey, where are you going?’ but if we get called to a house party where there are 30 people, we will take action,” Getz warned.

He said young people, in particular, seem ready to flout the social distancing rules without considering the risks.

“They seem to think ‘I am superman or superwoman and it (the disease) is not going to affect me.’ Well, that may be the case. But they are going to take it home to somebody else and so that is an issue. We've got 14 positive cases in Macon County and this threat is real.”

