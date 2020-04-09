You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur police shut down non-essential businesses; social distancing enforcement could increase
0 comments
alert

Decatur police shut down non-essential businesses; social distancing enforcement could increase

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police have issued four cease and desist orders to businesses judged non-essential and Chief Jim Getz warns his department takes social distancing seriously, even if others do not.

Getz, interviewed Thursday, said three of those businesses shut down in the last few weeks were vaping shops and he couldn’t recall the nature of the fourth establishment.

“The vaping shops said they sold potato chips and pop and they claimed they were a convenience store,” said Getz. “But I am like ‘No, your primary business is the vaping business' and, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, you are not an essential business. They immediately closed and we haven’t had issues with them again.”

Getz said police took action after being alerted by citizens and said his officers were not patrolling looking for infractions of social distancing rules put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to cut the risk of COVID-19 infections.

But Getz hinted in a recent news statement that stronger enforcement action waits in the wings if people don’t obey the restrictions medical experts have said are necessary to slow the spread of a virus that can kill.

“The Decatur Police Department would prefer to gain compliance from our citizens rather than take enforcement action,” he said in the statement.

Getz said Thursday that was still his view but he was becoming increasingly concerned that the initial levels of compliance with social distancing rules were starting to slip as the weather warms up.

“At first, there was a dramatic difference in the number of people out on the streets,” he added. “Now, as this thing has moved forward, it doesn't seem like we are getting the same type of cooperation and the following of the governor’s orders by citizens.”

Getz said he will rely on guidance from Pritzker’s office on enhanced enforcement action and wasn’t ready to get tougher right now. “We’re not going to go out and stop cars and say ‘Hey, where are you going?’ but if we get called to a house party where there are 30 people, we will take action,” Getz warned.

He said young people, in particular, seem ready to flout the social distancing rules without considering the risks.

“They seem to think ‘I am superman or superwoman and it (the disease) is not going to affect me.’ Well, that may be the case. But they are going to take it home to somebody else and so that is an issue. We've got 14 positive cases in Macon County and this threat is real.”

MUG - Jim Getz

Getz

 File photo.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News