DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is hosting a discussion Saturday, March 18, on the importance of rivers in Abraham Lincoln’s life.
"Lincoln: The River Man" will be held at 2 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St.
Guest speaker Don Chamberlain will discuss Lincoln's work on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, travels on the Sangamon River, and his legal cases involving rivers.
This program is free and no registration is required.
Visit MaconCountyConservation.org for more information.
