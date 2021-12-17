Decatur Public Library announces policy changes

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library has made changes to its circulation policy that include who is allowed to be issued a library card.
“Our strategic plan places heavy emphasis on removing barriers to access. These changes are pushing that goal forward," said Carol Ziese, head of technical services and circulation at the library. "Therefore, we are proactively facilitating access by increasing limits and removing restrictions."
Effective immediately, library cards can now be issued to anyone under the age of 18 when they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with an active card.
In addition, these changes increase how long DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, voxbooks, video games and magazines can be checked out on a single card to 20 days, and individuals no longer have to pay a fee for replacement cards.
Starting Feb. 1, the library will no longer restrict library materials checked out to children, and instead will give parents, caregivers and legal guardians the decision of what is allowed for children.
Parents and guardians who do not want their children to have access to specific library services, materials or facilities should do so by advising their own children.
