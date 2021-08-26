 Skip to main content
Decatur Public Library closed Monday for maintenance

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will be closed Monday for building maintenance.

Library officials said the building will undergo the final phase of installing a new gas meter and should only take one day work.

Normal hours and services will resume on Tuesday.

