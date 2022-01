The Decatur Public Library will close at 3:30 p.m. Saturday because of weather conditions, staff said.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a winter weather advisory for Central Illinois until 9 p.m. Saturday. It said there is a possibility of ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

State police reported that conditions had caused a number of crashes and slide-offs, and warned drivers to stay home if travel was not an emergency.

