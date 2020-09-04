Decatur Public Library, Drivers Service facilities announce Labor Day hours

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
It will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Secretary of State Driver Services facilities also are amending their hours.
Those that operate on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.
Those that operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 5.
