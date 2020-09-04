Decatur Public Library, Drivers Service facilities announce Labor Day hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Library will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.

It will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Secretary of State Driver Services facilities also are amending their hours.

Those that operate on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

Those that operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Remember the Decatur Public Library Bookmobile? 11 photos of area libraries

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0