Decatur Public Schools cancel elementary, K-8 and middle school after-school activities; H&R tracking area cancellations
Decatur Public Schools have announced that all elementary, K-8 and middle school after-school practices, competitions and activities scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, have been cancelled because of the extreme weather conditions.

Anyone planning to attend any event today should check the Herald & Review's cancellations listing first, and consider calling ahead to make sure it is still taking place.

If you have a cancellation to report, email it to DECNews@lee.net

Temperatures are expected to dip below normal across much of the country sending temperatures far below normal ranges. As this first taste of winter moves in, the American Red Cross offers the following ten steps people can take to stay safe during the big chill.

