Decatur Public Schools cancel elementary, K-8 and middle school after-school activities; H&R tracking area cancellations

Decatur Public Schools have announced that all elementary, K-8 and middle school after-school practices, competitions and activities scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, have been cancelled because of the extreme weather conditions.

Anyone planning to attend any event today should check the Herald & Review's cancellations listing first, and consider calling ahead to make sure it is still taking place.

If you have a cancellation to report, email it to DECNews@lee.net

