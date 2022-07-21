Decatur Public Transit resuming fares on Monday

DECATUR — Users of the Decatur Public Transit System will soon return to paying for bus rides.

After over two years of suspending fare collection, public transit fares are set to resume on Monday, July 25, the Decatur Public Transit System has announced.

DPTS stopped collecting fares in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say resuming fair collection will help DPTS afford delayed improvement projects.

“We are looking forward to resuming a number of planned upgrades to our buses and facilities,” said Transit Administrator Lacie Elzy. “Enhancements such as Wi-Fi on the buses, increased trip frequency, real-time bus location services, and a potential optimized Sunday route have all been in the works.”

Regular, reinstated fares are $1 for adults, 80 cents for youth aged 5-18, and 50 cents for senior citizens or a disabled passenger with correct ID card.

Free rides will be allowed for children under five accompanied by a fare-paying passenger and passengers with a Circuit Breaker certification, DPTS said.

All regular bus routes will resume fare collection. The downtown trolley route will still allow free rides, as will some “specialized amusement routes” like the shuttle to Splash Cove and the Park-N-Ride Devon Amphitheater route.

Tokens and bus passes can be purchased at the dispatch/transit center at 353 E. William St.

Residents can call 217-424-2800 for any additional information.