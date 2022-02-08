Decatur Public Transit System returns to normal operations Wednesday

City administrator Jon Kindseth said the bus service was supposed to return to its normal routes Tuesday, but they determined that it was safer if they wait an extra day for streets to clear up.

"We know that there's an inconvenience for the riders when they have to walk out to one of these main roads to catch the bus but we've felt that this was necessary in order to ensure the safety of both the riders and the drivers," Kindseth said. "It doesn't really serve anybody if we take a route down a residential street and we ultimately get stuck and being in an accident."