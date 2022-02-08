 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Public Transit System returns to normal operations Wednesday

Photos: Fun in the snow in Decatur

View: For photos of people having fun in the snow in Decatur, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.

City workers and residents are dealing with the immense amount of snow from the winter weather storm rolling Central Illinois today in their own way.

DECATUR — After suspending service due to the deteriorating roadway conditions, Decatur Public Transit System will be returning normal operations Wednesday, Feb. 9.

City administrator Jon Kindseth said the bus service was supposed to return to its normal routes Tuesday, but they determined that it was safer if they wait an extra day for streets to clear up.

Watch now: Some Macon County districts alter school mask requirements

Since Friday, Feb. 4, the bus service has been operating on snow routes that run along main roads in and around Decatur including Oakland Avenue, Fairview Avenue, Mound Road, Pershing Road, Water Street, Main Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Jasper Street. 

"We know that there's an inconvenience for the riders when they have to walk out to one of these main roads to catch the bus but we've felt that this was necessary in order to ensure the safety of both the riders and the drivers," Kindseth said. "It doesn't really serve anybody if we take a route down a residential street and we ultimately get stuck and being in an accident."

