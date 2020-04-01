Decatur Public Transit System suspends fare collection on buses amid coronavirus

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Transit System ​is suspending fare collection on buses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, passengers are asked to use the rear side door of the bus, unless assistance is needed.

City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video update on COVID-19 on Wednesday said the move is to protect bus drivers.

"They're really on the front lines operating their regular routes," Wrighton said.

The change will continue "for the duration of this emergency," he said.

The transit system operates 15 bus routes and a downtown trolley route​.

Wrighton also on Wednesday announced that the April 21 clean-up day, which allows residents to drop off bulk items and trash at the Civic Center lot, will be rescheduled on a later date.