Decatur Regional Chamber announces 2020 award recipients
Decatur Regional Chamber announces 2020 award recipients

Thanks to PPP grants and stringent health safeguards, area businesses are finding their way through the pandemic.

DECATUR — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of the 2020 Chamber Awards.

Winners were announced Tuesday in a news release and are as follows:

  • Entrepreneur of the Year: Gretchen Murphy, Murphy & Co. for the motivation creativity, and innovative business practices shown during the past year;
  • Community Contributor Award: Brinkoetter Realtors, for consistently demonstrating qualities of compassion and service over the past year;
  • Outstanding Development Award: Millikin University, for the completion of the Millikin University Center for Theatre and Dance;
  • Micro Business of the Year: Main Place Real Estate, for growing as a team and doing everything they can to support the community;
  • Small Business of the Year: Kurent Safety & Industrial Supply, for showing true resilience by shifting focus to PPE, sanitizers and other COVID-related supplies to ensure our local businesses had the necessities to keep their doors open.
  • Non-Profit of the Year: United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, for helping residents find the resources to become self-sufficient;
  • Pivot Pro Award: First Mid Bank & Trust, for quickly adapting over the past year, hosting webinars and processing PPP applications.

"Congratulations to them and all the nominees!" the release read. "We look forward to celebrating business growth again next year."

The awards are traditionally announced during a lunch gathering, but switched to daily announcement on the Chamber's Facebook page beginning last week because of COVID-19 restrictions. 

The Pivot Award, which was added to the mix this year, celebrated the Chamber member who has shown resiliency, adaptability and community support in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2020 awards were sponsored by Hickory Point Bank and also presented by the Small Business Executive Council.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

