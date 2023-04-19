DECATUR — Some of those who are helping to help set the course for Decatur and Macon County’s future will be in one place to discuss the city’s outlook during a State of the Community event.

The event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Breakfast snacks will be available. Tickets are $25.

“We are providing an opportunity for our members, our business leaders and the general public to hear first hand from our officials, executive directors and administrators of different organizations regarding the current and future happenings throughout our area,” said Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Reginal Chamber of Commerce.

State of the Community For more information or to register for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce State of the Community event, visit www.decaturchamber.com or call 217-422-2200.

“Instead of just looking at the city of Decatur, we’re trying to look at our region as a whole,” Rothrock said. “It’s a great way to learn what’s happening in our community."

Among the topics to be discussed will be the Decatur Park District's master plan, infrastructure improvements, carbon sequestration, and the expansion of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center campus.

The event is an expanded version of the State of the City address, which had been tied to the annual Chamber Expo and the Taste of Decatur.

In the past, the Chamber hosted an expo with various businesses featuring their products. Instead, the select organizations will be highlighted.

“It’s your call to action as a community member,” Rothrock said. “Being a part of your community, this is a great way to do that.”

The Taste of Decatur is also undergoing a change. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Decatur Club. Cost for this event is $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members.

2022 Decatur 'State of the City' address