DECATUR — Some of those who are helping to help set the course for Decatur and Macon County’s future will be in one place to discuss the city’s outlook during a
State of the Community event.
The event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the
Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. Breakfast snacks will be available. Tickets are $25.
“We are providing an opportunity for our members, our business leaders and the general public to hear first hand from our officials, executive directors and administrators of different organizations regarding the current and future happenings throughout our area,” said
Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Reginal Chamber of Commerce. State of the Community
For more information or to register for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce State of the Community event, visit
www.decaturchamber.com or call 217-422-2200.
“Instead of just looking at the city of Decatur, we’re trying to look at our region as a whole,” Rothrock said. “It’s a great way to learn what’s happening in our community."
Among the topics to be discussed will be the Decatur Park District's master plan, infrastructure improvements, carbon sequestration, and the expansion of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center campus.
The event is an expanded version of the State of the City address, which had been tied to the annual Chamber Expo and the Taste of Decatur.
In the past, the Chamber hosted an expo with various businesses featuring their products. Instead, the select organizations will be highlighted.
“It’s your call to action as a community member,” Rothrock said. “Being a part of your community, this is a great way to do that.”
The Taste of Decatur is also undergoing a change. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Decatur Club. Cost for this event is $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members.
2022 Decatur 'State of the City' address
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe shares highlights of the past year on Friday with those who attended the State of the City Breakfast.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
A large crowd was on hand Friday morning for the State of the City address, which featured a presentation by Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chief Shane G. Brandel speaks during the State of the City Breakfast during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Chief Shane G. Brandel speaks during the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Chief Shane G. Brandel is greeted by those that attended the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel speaks with Rochelle Clark. superintendent of Decatur Public Schools, at the State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center. Brendel addressed the crowd about the challenges facing law enforcement and offered high praise for the men and women in his department that serve the community.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
The State of the City Breakfast on Friday during the 2022 Chamber Business Expo at the Decatur Civic Center.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
